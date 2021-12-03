ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dobyns-Bennett principal named Tennessee Principal of the Year

By Slater Teague
WJHL
 1 day ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton has been named Tennessee Principal of the Year.

Hampton has served as Dobyns-Bennett’s principal for 10 years. He previously served as a special education teacher, school counselor, and secondary curriculum coordinator.

This year, the Tennessee Department of Education decided to name two principals of the year due to the scoring being so close. West Collierville Middle School’s Tyler Salyer was also awarded the honor along with Hampton.

Hampton and Salyer were selected out of nine finalists.

