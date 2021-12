TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ upward trend in COVID cases has reached highs not seen since the beginning of the year. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s update Friday reflected 4,712 new positive cases since Wednesday. The number of new cases diagnosed Tuesday, Nov. 30 alone was 2,219. That is the highest single-day total since Jan. 8, 2021, when KDHE recorded 2,203 new cases as it was coming down from the spike seen in November and December of 2020.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO