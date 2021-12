SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — Two Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening just in time for the holiday weekend. Boreal says they’ve made enough snow and temperatures have dropped enough so they can get a lift and ski run going again. It will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Palisades Tahoe will also partially open on Friday as well. The resort says its crews have laid down enough of a base to open one beginner lift with limited terrain.

