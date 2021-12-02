ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders designate CB Trayvon Mullen for return from injured reserve

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ps4Jd_0dClyBfa00

Thursday the Raiders saw one of their starting cornerbacks return to the practice field, starting his 21-day window for returning from injured reserve.

Mullen suffered a foot injury early in the team’s week four game against the Chargers and was placed on injured reserve on October 9th. He’s been on the shelf the past two months.

Back on November 10 — exactly a month after Mullen was placed on IR — interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said he was targeting this week for Mullen to return to action. That timeline, however, was dependent upon Mullen taking the practice field last week in the lead-up to the Cowboys game on Thanksgiving.

It’s still possible we could see Mullen back in the lineup this week against the Washington Football Team. If so, he would need to be activated on Saturday.

In Mullen’s absence, most of the starts at cornerback across from Casey Hayward have been made by Brandon Facyson, whose performance has been up and down.

Over the Raiders’ first three games — all wins — Mullen and Hayward were playing quite well at the outside cornerback spots with rookie Nate Hobbs at the nickel spot.

Comments / 0

Related
fullpresscoverage.com

2022 Raiders Draft Prospect: CB Ahmad Gardner

During his time as a Bearcat, Gardner enjoyed playing both press and off the ball. If we dissect the two, you can see the talent of the prospect. Off the ball, Garner uses the sideline and excellent body position, inside of the wideout to reduce the catch radius. Meanwhile, when pressing, you will see zero available daylight and the UC standout use those five yards to his fullest advantage, staying hip to hip with the receiver. If you take nothing away from the film, physicality will be Gardner’s calling card at the next level.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Tyron Smith expected to return from injury for Thanksgiving battle with Raiders

Tyron Smith had a "real shot" at returning from injury in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was instead ruled out just ahead of kickoff. This was because the Dallas Cowboys took every variable into account, and a rather hefty one was the fact he would've then been asked to play two games in four days after having not fully ramped up in practice just yet, and after missing the previous two games due to a re-aggravated high ankle sprain -- sources confirmed to CBS Sports -- and not the bone spur described by owner Jerry Jones.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chargers#American Football#Ir#Cowboys
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
247Sports

New York Giants sign former Georgia star QB Jake Fromm after Daniel Jones injury

The New York Giants are signing QB Jake Fromm, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero. Fromm had been part of the Buffalo Bills practice squad, but the Giants need security at the quarterback position after the news that starter Daniel Jones has a strained neck and could miss time, according to New York Post NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy. Jones’ status is up in the air for the Giants’ Week 13 date against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy