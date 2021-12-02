ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

English Dub Review: Sakugan “BRAINS & HEARTS”

By Ben Schmidt
bubbleblabber.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMemempu finally reaches the Labyrinth and wants to take the shortest route to their goal, but Gagumber continues to shoot down her suggestions. Their bickering only stops when a kaiju attack leaves them separated. Our Take:. I don’t really know how to rate this episode. It wasn’t good but...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

Review: RWBY Fairy Tales: The Girl In The Tower

This storyline is based on the 11th story taken directly from the RWBY: Fairy Tales of Remnant book. The primary focus this is more of a call-back to the Season 6 episode of RWBY known as “The Lost Fable” which became one hell of a game-changer but this time around we learn about Salem’s early years before her history with Ozpin, At least a more fleshed-out version of it…
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!! “Surely Someone”

The Romeo and Juliet auditions begin in earnest. Yamada looks back on her pre-Kouka years as she finds her bearings in her role. Sarasa revisits a conversation she overheard between Kouzaburou and Akiya. Our Take. Focusing on two separate storylines this time around, was a very interesting way of showing...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Irina: The Cosmonaut Vampire: “The Nosferatu Project”

Overview: Cosmonaut candidate, Lev (Stephen Fu), is assigned to go with vampire and test subject, Irina (Tia Ballard), on a mission to the outer reaches of space. Our Take: Not being dragged down by the real world implications of the U.S. and the Soviet Union space race, Irina makes for an intriguing new alternate version of that competitive trek to the moon.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Dub#English#Labyrinth#Cgi
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Ranking of Kings “The Prince’s New Clothes”

Bojji is the eldest son of the king, but he’s not exactly your typical prince. Being deaf and mute means he gets made fun of a lot, and not many people in the kingdom think he can fulfill the duties required of a future king. When he meets a shadow creature called Kage, he’s eager to make a new friend. But Kage isn’t exactly your typical BFF, either, and the two of them should face many challenges on the road ahead.
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Hope / Start,” “United Front / Tag”

Overview: Kakeru’s (Bryson Baugus) chance encounter with that of a lost girl, Oka (Melissa Molano), and a team of mecha battling teenagers will change his life forever as he seeks to become a hero and a force for good. Our Take: Shikizakura is about as simple and surface level as...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X Season Two

Based on a series of Light Novels Written by Satoru Yamaguchi and Illustrated by Nami Hidaka. Season 2 serves as a direct continuation of the previous Season which I jokingly describe as “A Shot a Love: Isekai Editon” because what it has in common the most with that talentless and short-lived Tila Tequila reality show from MTV, is the oblivious leading female character being the object of affection to both men and women. But unlike that disaster of a show, Caterina is charming and often comes across as an oblivious dolt whenever she’s faced with people conveying their romantic feelings. Made worse is the people who see Caterina as an object of affection after having at least one conversation are suddenly falling for her like a crazy fanboy/fangirl with almost zero logic or reasoning. So color me fucking surprised when there was a show that tops itself in its absurdity.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Vampire Dies In No Time “The Hunter Comes and Flies in the Sky”

Ronaldo is a top level vampire hunter. He’s famous, good-looking, and even wrote a best-selling memoir beloved by fans around the world. So when he goes after a missing kid in the castle of the dreaded Draluc, he’s expecting a major fight. What he gets is the world’s lousiest vampire, a creature so weak that even clapping in his direction turns him into sand. The kid wasn’t kidnapped—he just snuck into Draluc’s castle to play his video games.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside: “The Amber Bracelet”

Overview: Rit (Dani Chambers) reminisces about her last adventure with Red (Aaron Campbell) before they reunited and ran an apothecary. Our Take: To close the gap between past tsundere Rit and that of the present incarnation peacefully running an apothecary shop with Red, the series contains laying that through the flashbacks it has maintained since the beginning. Overall, they have been well executed in showing our leading couple’s budding feelings for one another and change of character. However, this time around it takes a more direct approach in trying to explain Rit’s personality shift and dreams with Red explained through her heart to heart with a friendly and flirtatious elf in that of Yarandrala. It’s heavy-handed in its execution in the contrived dialogue that is supposed to explain away development rather than any actual organic character building over time. Hopefully this is not the extent of how Rit became her playful self and will be given actual dedicated backstory episodes to flesh out her change of heart.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Otherside Picnic Season One

The “Otherworld” is a vast and dangerous realm hidden from the knowledge of the common folk. It is also home to many creatures that threaten any human who dare visit it. To witness its desolate yet oddly absorbing environment, one must search for portals that could reside anywhere, from secret elevators to shrine entrances.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season Two

The second season of I’m Standing on a Million Lives. Two new party members get introduced and Yusuke has to face the fact that the people of this world are real. He can’t hide behind the fact that he thinks the world is a video game anymore. Will he still be able to do what needs to be done? Having to get two new members up to speed might make that more difficult.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Duke of Death and His Maid “The Duke, Alice, and a Night in the Witches World”

Cuff and Zain come to take the Duke and Alice to the witch’s sabbath. Hopefully, there they can find some clues to the witch who cursed the Duke and maybe how to lift it. I really like the relationship between the Duke and Alice. I’m sure I’ve probably mentioned that before but it’s really well done. Alice’s teasing can go a little over the top at times especially since she knows he can’t touch her. It’s also refreshing to have two characters actually be honest with their feelings this early in a series. Though the Duke is worried about Alice not understanding how sincere he is, I think she knows.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Platinum End: “Gift from an Angel”

Overview: After attempting to take his own life, Mirai Kakehashi (Alejandro Saab) is saved from an angel known as Nasse (Jessie Flower) and given the opportunity of a lifetime to turn his destiny around. Our Take: Rather than a gift, this feels like scribblings jotted down on a napkin that...
ENTERTAINMENT
Anime News Network

Summit of the Gods Animated Film Reveals English Dub Cast

Entertainment news site Variety revealed on Tuesday the English-dub cast for the France-Luxembourg animated film of Jiro Taniguchi's The Summit of the Gods (Kamigami no Itadaki) manga. The dub stars:. Darren Barnet as Makoto Fukamachi. Rich Ting as Joji Habu. Keiko Agena (role name unreported) Ray Yamamoto as Buntaro. Clyde...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Heike Story “Shishigatani Incident”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Brewing hostilities begin to boil over between the Heike and Taira families. God, these things are dense with stuff going on, but I think the general through line is that things are continuing to inch closer to the historical conflict between the Heike and Taira, the basis for this series in the first place. This episode in particular seems to be highlighting the moments that cut ties between Shigemori, the official leader of the Taira, and Kiyomori, the retired leader that still seems to be holding influence and power, but a tipping point on a grander scale would be the burning down of Enryakuji Temple, which set in motion a series of escalating fights with mounting casualties. Much like many great historical battles, they are the result of several seemingly small events piling up and snowballing into a major moment in that timeline. However, as one of the whitest white guys to ever white, I’m obviously not very familiar with Japanese history and it took me some time to piece together which side was doing what to whom, not helped by the week off the dub of this took between this and the last episode.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “The Barrier at Mount Musubi”

To get a kyokon root everyone needs to gain access to Mount Musubi. Unfortunately, Setsuna and Towa enter a dream world with no means of escape. Luckily for them, Moroha also happens to have spirit powers not just demon powers. Which will be just what they need to continue on. Along with the help of an interesting new friend.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Sakugan Episode 8 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch

The information you need for Sakugan Episode 8 can be found below. Gagumber, Memenpu, Zackletu, and Yuri are now called Team Memenpu. They finally start their journey together, and getting along isn't exactly their best suit. Either way, the latest episode of Sakugan is bound to bring you on a trip. If you've seen Avatar: The Last Airbender, let's just say the group accidentally drinks way too much cactus water.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Big Sky’ 2×06 Review: “Heart-Shaped Charm”

Sometimes when Big Sky airs, things happen so fast, it’s like they’re trying to cram everything in one. With the constant breaks in between episodes, which I am not complaining about, its no surprise the amount of stuff there is in an episode. In this week’s episode of Big Sky “Heart-Shaped Charm,” we were in everyone’s world, but it also seemed like we got a lot more of Stone than we have in previous ones.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

When Will Takt Op. Destiny Be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date for the Anime

Will there be an English dub release of takt op. Destiny? Find out below. Combining classical music with an action-packed anime might be an odd combination, but it works perfectly well with takt op. Destiny. After the emergence of monsters who hate music, humanity is fighting back with people with special abilities and women who represent pieces of classical music. It's definitely worth checking out, especially for fans who love watching action series that have a unique element to it!
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy