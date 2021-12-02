English Dub Review: Sakugan “BRAINS & HEARTS”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Brewing hostilities begin to boil over between the Heike and Taira families. God, these things are dense with stuff going on, but I think the general through line is that things are continuing to inch closer to the historical conflict between the Heike and Taira, the basis for this series in the first place. This episode in particular seems to be highlighting the moments that cut ties between Shigemori, the official leader of the Taira, and Kiyomori, the retired leader that still seems to be holding influence and power, but a tipping point on a grander scale would be the burning down of Enryakuji Temple, which set in motion a series of escalating fights with mounting casualties. Much like many great historical battles, they are the result of several seemingly small events piling up and snowballing into a major moment in that timeline. However, as one of the whitest white guys to ever white, I’m obviously not very familiar with Japanese history and it took me some time to piece together which side was doing what to whom, not helped by the week off the dub of this took between this and the last episode.

