Daytona Beach, FL

Man dies after bat attack, police say

 1 day ago

Daytona Beach police officers say Charles Cummings, 50, died...

The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CBS News

What we know about the victims of the Michigan school shooting

An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
