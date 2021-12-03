ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

O.C. district attorney to investigate alleged ‘sucker punch’ in girls basketball game

By Christina Calloway
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXW8X_0dClwb4G00

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KNX) — The investigation into an alleged “sucker punch” of a female youth basketball player during a club game last month has reached the Orange County district attorney’s desk.

Garden Grove Police Lt. Mario Martinez said investigators are asking the D.A. to consider criminal charges against the daughter of former NBA player Corey Benjamin for allegedly striking 15-year-old Lauryn Ham of Irvine in the head during a game at The Map Sports Facility in Garden Grove.

The incident was caught on video and shared to the Instagram account of Ham’s mother. The video shows the alleged assailant striking Ham in what appeared to be the chin and throat, knocking her to the ground.

An attorney representing Ham and her family told the Orange County Register Ham suffered a concussion from the punch. He also said Ham experienced emotional and academic distress as a result of the alleged attack.

The mother of the player who struck Ham is accused of having instructed her daughter to hit Ham after the two teens got tangled up during the game, according to Ham’s attorney.

Benjamin, who once played for the Chicago Bulls, reportedly issued an apology via social media on behalf of his daughter.

“As a father, I’m shocked and disappointed at my daughter’s behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds,” he said. “Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires.”

He then directly apologized to Ham in his message.

“To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing both physically and emotionally,” Benjamin wrote. “To her family, I deeply apologize and regret that this happened to your daughter as she did not deserve this to happen to her. Finally, I apologize to all of those who have been impacted and hurt by the actions of my daughter as well as those of her mother.”

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
Garden Grove, CA
Basketball
City
Garden Grove, CA
Orange County, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Benjamin
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy