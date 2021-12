Than the Senate. So why are more and more vote times announced like this: "???" The dreaded punctuation: Aides and reporters have come to dread the appearance of "???" in vote-timing previews from the House majority leader's office. That symbol signals that vote scheduling is fluid and often portends a long, stressful day on the Hill until legislation passes — we saw it several times this week alone. Still, the House's ??? is often more information than floor watchers get from the Senate, where hours of stasis can turn to votes within minutes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO