Mitchell sharpshooter Kade Wigley named Times-Mail Player of the Week for Week 1

Some nights it seems like the ball’s on a string when a shooter gets hot. They throw it up and it magically drops through the hoop no matter where they are on the court. That’s the way it was for Mitchell guard Kade Wigley on Tuesday, Nov. 23 as the Bluejackets took on Springs Valley in their season-opener at The Hive.

The junior finished the game with 20 points, leading Mitchell to an enormous 62-57 victory over its conference rival. He hit four of the six 3-point attempts he took in the game while also knocking down four of five free-throw attempts and a pair of two-point baskets as well. He was particularly important in the fourth quarter, in which he scored seven points that included a big 3-pointer that extended the Mitchell lead to 57-52 with just a couple of minutes left to play.

For Wigley’s efforts against the Blackhawks, he has been voted the Times-Mail Boys’ Basketball Player of the Week for Week 1. He received 14,908 votes (52.64 percent) in the reader poll while Bedford North Lawrence junior Colton Staggs finished second. Mitchell senior Andrew Shepherd finished third and Springs Valley senior Kannon Chase finished fourth.

Wigley and the Bluejackets will hit the court next on Friday, taking on Crawford County in a key PLAC clash.

