With the world moving in the 5th gear in all major and diverse industries and sectors, it has somewhat become a mandate for many professionals to wear many hats on their head and showcase their talent in different fields and sectors. Being the Jack of all Trades is the new talk of the town with many professionals spreading their magic in more than one domain. Music industry as an niche too has seen an huge flurry of new artists and professionals who have entertained millions of audiences across the globe and gained much fame, recognition, and popularity. We met one such multi-faceted professional spiring his way to the top within the music industry, Philipp Ryppa.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO