Sea of Thieves Season 5 and the new Plunder Pass are upon us. Hopefully you've gathered your sea legs and are ready to set sail, because this season is packed full of fan service, from Cannon Rowboats to re-burying treasure to even the simple act of sitting. But for some players, the highlight will always be the new cosmetics to earn via the Plunder Pass. The Season 5 Plunder Pass once more brings an industry-leading 100 free items for all players, plus an additional handful of exclusives for those who elect to get the paid version. Here's what to expect in the Sea of Thieves Season 5 Plunder Pass.

