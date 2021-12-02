ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

Limited amount of tickets available for Desert Town Hall Speaker Series

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 1 day ago
Looking to attend the Desert Town Hall Speaker Series this year? A limited amount of tickets are available for the first time in many years.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, and several others will be featured in the Coachella Valley's Desert Town Hall speaker series, beginning in January and ending in March 2022.

At the conclusion of each series, tickets for the following seasons are sold out. Desert Town Hall Executive Director Becky Kurtz told The Desert Sun its 2019 season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and "disrupted" ticket sales, adding they have new and returning subscribers for the upcoming season.

A limited number of tickets, which include all four speakers, begin at $400 and are available at deserttownhall.org or by calling (760) 610-2852.

The program includes:

Jan. 23: Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, conservation photographers and co-founders of SeaLegacy, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the ocean

Feb. 1: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary for then-president Donald Trump, and Mike Huckabee, author, political commentator and 44th governor of Arkansas

Feb. 24: Jon Meacham, presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author

March 14: Ron Howard, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, and his brother Clint Howard, a veteran film actor

Pre-pandemic, the speakers event drew other well-known figures for decades, such as Bob Costas, an Emmy Award-winning sportscaster, in 2019.

All lectures will be held in the Esmeralda ballroom of the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, 44-400 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells.

Desert Sun reporter Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye. Support local news, subscribe to The Desert Sun.

