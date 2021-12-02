ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Group home workers’ strike surpasses seven weeks

By Sten Spinella
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

Unionized group home employees working for Sunrise rallied Thursday in Hartford, decrying the company for threatening to replace striking workers and for not signing a contract with the union.

Workers, union leaders and politicians gathered in front of Sunrise Northeast in Hartford, expressing their outrage and disappointment about Sunrise’s treatment of workers and handling of contract negotiations. More than 40 people picketed in front of the facility Thursday, marching and chanting, before giving way to speakers. Still dozens of others stood nearby in solidarity.

During the rally, workers demanded Sunrise sign a labor contract, described in a news release as “a new union contract that reflects the $184 million in additional funding won by workers and approved by Governor Ned Lamont’s administration.” In June, the state allocated that money for wage and benefit increases for group home workers; providers needed to submit requests to the state to access the employee benefit pool but wage increases didn't require an application. Money from the pool would supplement what Sunrise is offering.

Speakers were astounded that despite the extra money, and despite other group home agencies signing labor contracts, Sunrise is holding out. They accused the company of retaliation for the more than seven weeks of striking. More than a dozen Democratic state lawmakers were in attendance, including Senate Leader Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven.

“The legislature did anticipate the need to set aside funds for the settlement of contracts for nursing homes and group homes. What Sunrise is attempting to do is unconscionable,” Looney said. “What’s here is especially outrageous because the resources are there to provide for a reasonable contract, but it is not happening yet, so we have to fight for that.”

According to a news release from the union put out ahead of Thursday’s noon rally, the Florida company “continues to deny workers a fair contract after more than a month on strike” and “has threatened caregivers with permanent replacements due to their union activities.” The strike began Oct. 12.

“I am very disappointed, especially considering everything these workers went through during COVID-19. More than 1,000 union caregivers at group homes and day programs in Connecticut have signed and ratified new contracts with identical language as proposed to Sunrise, backed by millions of dollars in new funding,” state House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said in the news release. “The best thing Sunrise can do right now for the people who need services and for its own workers is to settle a contract without further delay as we go into the holidays.”

Workers from both New London and Hartford also took turns addressing the crowd Thursday, making an emotional appeal to Sunrise to allow them to take care of their families as well as their patients. Multiple speakers, including Rob Baril, president of District 1199, SEIU, said Sunrise’s current $5,800 monthly premiums for family health insurance are prohibitively steep.

“Not one single worker, not one member of our union here, can afford to take the damn health insurance,” Baril said, with the crowd responding, “Shame, shame on Sunrise.” He added, “We have workers working into their 60s, into their 70s, who can’t afford to retire.”

Dawn Frey, executive director of Sunrise Northeast, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. In a taped video message on Nov. 22, she said the company offered a contract that would "bring health care premiums down to the levels proposed by the union contingent on state funding," increase wages and include retroactive wage payments, but it was a time-sensitive offer.

In his speech Thursday, Baril made clear that the union has the money to continue striking, saying there’s $10 million in its strike and defense fund.

“Collectively we have two million members across this country, and they may not think we have the ability to respond when they go on the attack, but they’re about to find out, our arm’s real long,” he said. “We got a lot of reach.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kellogg’s to resume talks with striking workers a week after threatening to hire permanent replacements

Kellogg’s will return to the negotiating table with striking plant workers this week despite earlier threatening to replace them all.The US cereal giant is set to resume talks with union leaders on Tuesday over the fate of 1,400 workers in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee who have been on strike since 5 October.The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers’ and Grain Millers’ Union (BCTGM) objects to what it describes as a two-tier wage system in which about 30 per cent of Kellogg’s workers get worse pay and benefits because they are classed as temporary.The strike is part of a wave of labour...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Striking Kellogg's workers to get 3% raises in new contract

Kellogg s has reached a tentative agreement with its 1,400 cereal plant workers that will deliver 3% raises and end a nearly two-month-long strike if the deal is approved.The five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union also includes cost of living adjustments in the second through the fifth years of the contract and it maintains the workers' current health benefits, the company said Thursday. Kellogg's workers who have been on strike since Oct. 5 will vote on the new contract Sunday. The company said it expects the results to be announced early next...
LABOR ISSUES
WOWT

Kellogg’s union resume negotiations with striking workers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a new round of labor talks between a food maker and its workers, the union representing Kellogg’s employees and the company are returning to negotiations. Employees in Omaha and at three other Kellogg plants have been on strike since Oct. 5. Earlier this month, the...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
YourErie

Erie Strayer workers entering eighth week of strike

Erie Strayer employees are now entering their eighth week of being on strike. Unknown vehicles were parked at the strike on Thursday, blocking trailers from shipping out products. The Erie Strayer employees have been in negotiations for over eight months for fair wages, better dental benefits, and to bring change to certain company policies. A […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Martin Looney
Person
Matt Ritter
beckershospitalreview.com

Oregon hospital workers plan second strike

Workers at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield, Ore., plan to strike for a second time starting in December, according to the union that represents them. The Service Employees International Union Local 49 and the hospital have been in negotiations with a federal mediator following a strike in October. Despite this,...
OREGON STATE
Mashed

Kellogg Workers' 2-Month Strike May Be Coming To An End

Cereal fans and anyone following union activities may have heard about a Kellogg's workers strike that began back in early October, per Insider. The strike started as a result of a wage system that union members viewed as unfair. As workers have grappled with mounting displeasure, Kellog's CEO saw a 20% increase in his compensation, and the company made a higher profit overall in 2020. In response to the strike, the company also started importing cereal from overseas to compensate for domestic setbacks.
LABOR ISSUES
omahadailyrecord.com

Kellogg’s to Start Replacing 1,400 Striking Workers

Union members and supporters gather during a rally outside Kellogg’s World Headquarters on Oct. 27, 2021, to support workers on strike in Battle Creek, Mich. Kellogg’s plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking workers. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Homes#Union Workers#Protest Riot#Sunrise#Democratic#Senate
Duluth News Tribune

Union Leader's View: Workers are in demand, want to be in unions

While public polling has shown historic levels of polarization in our politics, it has revealed one area of emerging bipartisan agreement: the approval of labor unions. As frontline essential and face-to-face workers braved unimaginable hazards to keep communities and our economy going through a deadly pandemic, record levels of Americans now support the idea of workers banding together to bargain for livable wages and safe working conditions.
LABOR ISSUES
Bakery and Snacks

Kellogg, strikers settle on tentative 3% wage increase

Kellogg’s has provisionally agreed to a five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International (BCTGM) Union that will finally see 1,400 cereal plant strikers return to work. If approved, the agreement will end a nearly two-month-long strike.​​. Union workers from four of Kellogg’s US cereal plants...
LABOR ISSUES
freightwaves.com

Vancouver port trucker strike averted as union reaches deal with 2nd carrier

A strike by container truckers at a carrier serving the Port of Vancouver has been averted after their union reached a last-minute agreement with their company on Thursday. Prudential Transportation signed a tentative agreement less than a day before around 120 drivers were set to begin their strike, the truckers’ union, Unifor, said. It followed a similar agreement reached by another carrier serving the port, Aheer Transportation, on Tuesday.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Protests
kyoutv.com

Worker shortage causes Pella group home to close

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - The worker shortage is causing pain for a Pella family. They just learned their son’s group home must close because their provider can’t find support staff to work there. And that’s bad news for JR Van Vark. He has been washing dishes at Pella High School...
PELLA, IA
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
438
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy