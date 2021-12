On The Dale Jr. Download, Kevin Harvick said that the initial plan was for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season to be his last. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was Kevin Harvick’s 21st season as a full-time driver and eighth as a driver for Stewart-Haas Racing behind the wheel of the #4 car (fifth behind the wheel of the #4 Ford).

