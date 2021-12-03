Vaccinations Draw Passionate Response

There has been much debate regarding a federal mandate in place for the COVID-19 vaccine, and Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura signed a bill regarding just that. “I have been clear that I believe it is too late to impose a federal standard. States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 for nearly two years. I know there are Kansans who believe this legislation goes too far, and there are others who believe this legislation doesn’t go far enough,” Gov. Kelly noted in a statement. “But I was elected to lead, and leadership means seeking compromise. This bill is the result of compromise in action. Now that it is signed, we need to turn our attention towards pressing issues like growing our economy and passing my plan to Axe the Food Tax, so we can put money back into everyday Kansans’ pockets.”

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO