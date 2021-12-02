Egis to lead development of €40bn Tel Aviv Metro

CUBE by N.THING, a Korean AgriTech startup, is a modular farm set up that offers mass productivity with proper optimization of the crop’s environment. Food is a basic necessity for the existence of all species on this planet. The plant-based food humans consume grows on fertile soil that supports agriculture. However, not every patch of land germinates seeds, and many countries do not have much fertile soil. Also, with the increasing population of the world, allotting land for housing stands in the face of loss of agricultural land. Keeping all these issues in mind, one company decided to implement technology to build farms that can sustain in any environment and produce excellent yield. N.THING Inc. revolutionizes farming not only on Earth but also on Mars. This article looks into the company and its offerings for the betterment of human life. It shall also talk about its technology called N.THING CUBE and its uses.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO