Egis to lead development of €40bn Tel Aviv Metro

By Rod Sweet
globalconstructionreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench infrastructure company Egis has won the contract to lead the development of a new, €40bn underground metro system in Tel Aviv, claimed to be the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken in Israel. The new metro will have three lines totalling 150km, serving 109 stations. Egis and local...

www.globalconstructionreview.com

