Bramlett Beans and Cornbread annual luncheon raises funds for Texarkana families in need

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bramlett Beans and Cornbread hosted its 23rd annual fundraising luncheon at the Texarkana Texas convention center Thursday.

The event raises money for the Christmas Basket program that provides food baskets and Christmas gifts to families in need in the Texarkana area. It’s a volunteer effort by the cities on both sides of the state line.

People pay $5 or donate 6 non-perishable food items for their lunch at the event.

“This is the 30th year that the food basket drive is been going on, it started in 1991. First-year we had five baskets, now we consistently do over 100 baskets each year,” organizer James Bramlett said.

Bramlett says this fundraising event has been the best turnout that they’ve ever had, and he’d like to be able to help 150 families this year.

Deliveries to families are made a week before Christmas.

