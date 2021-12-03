Bramlett Beans and Cornbread annual luncheon raises funds for Texarkana families in need
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bramlett Beans and Cornbread hosted its 23rd annual fundraising luncheon at the Texarkana Texas convention center Thursday.
The event raises money for the Christmas Basket program that provides food baskets and Christmas gifts to families in need in the Texarkana area. It’s a volunteer effort by the cities on both sides of the state line.Texarkana Police looking for witnesses to Halloween Party shooting
People pay $5 or donate 6 non-perishable food items for their lunch at the event.
“This is the 30th year that the food basket drive is been going on, it started in 1991. First-year we had five baskets, now we consistently do over 100 baskets each year,” organizer James Bramlett said.
Bramlett says this fundraising event has been the best turnout that they’ve ever had, and he’d like to be able to help 150 families this year.
Deliveries to families are made a week before Christmas.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ArkLaTexHomepage.
Comments / 0