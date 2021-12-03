Goal Setting Session for Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Urbana has seen a lot of changes since the start of the pandemic. Like the fact they have seen more gun violence so far this year then all of 2020. That’s part of the reason why the city council is getting together to look at the future.

“This is something that is done after each election within the first 6 months or so. It gives an opportunity for council members to discuss among themselves priorities looking really ahead to the next 1 to 2 years,” Mayor Diane Marlin said.

Marlin said they do this because they want to make sure they set goals for the city, and to make sure they are all somewhat on the same page during their time on council.

“You know we’ve heard from a lot of the community over the past year or so especially during the pandemic. So, things like housing security infrastructure, public infrastructure needs is also a very high priority for me. But we’ll see what else is brought and work together as a group to identify priorities,” she said.

Marlin said in years past they’ve discussed economic development, more inclusive hiring, and public safety. Which she said is still a top priority.

“Personally, and I’m participating, but personally I’m placing a very high priority on community safety, family violence, gun violence. I think that has to be one of our top priorities,” she said.

She said it’s a look ahead at how they could use their American Rescue Plan Money. They’re expected to get about $13 million.

“The focus of it is solely to start to identify priorities for the next couple of years,” she said.

We reached out to a few of the new council members as well. They weren’t available to talk.

If you don’t have a chance to get out to the meeting Thursday, they will have another meeting tomorrow night. It will be at the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System building It starts at 6.

