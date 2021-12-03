ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Goal Setting Session for Urbana

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZ1iQ_0dCltQCW00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Urbana has seen a lot of changes since the start of the pandemic. Like the fact they have seen more gun violence so far this year then all of 2020. That’s part of the reason why the city council is getting together to look at the future.

“This is something that is done after each election within the first 6 months or so. It gives an opportunity for council members to discuss among themselves priorities looking really ahead to the next 1 to 2 years,” Mayor Diane Marlin said.

Marlin said they do this because they want to make sure they set goals for the city, and to make sure they are all somewhat on the same page during their time on council.

“You know we’ve heard from a lot of the community over the past year or so especially during the pandemic. So, things like housing security infrastructure, public infrastructure needs is also a very high priority for me. But we’ll see what else is brought and work together as a group to identify priorities,” she said.

Marlin said in years past they’ve discussed economic development, more inclusive hiring, and public safety. Which she said is still a top priority.

“Personally, and I’m participating, but personally I’m placing a very high priority on community safety, family violence, gun violence. I think that has to be one of our top priorities,” she said.

She said it’s a look ahead at how they could use their American Rescue Plan Money. They’re expected to get about $13 million.

“The focus of it is solely to start to identify priorities for the next couple of years,” she said.

We reached out to a few of the new council members as well. They weren’t available to talk.

If you don’t have a chance to get out to the meeting Thursday, they will have another meeting tomorrow night. It will be at the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System building It starts at 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Shane Brandel appointed to Decatur Police Chief

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City Manager Scot Wrighton announced Friday that Shane Brandel has been appointed to Decatur Police Chief. Officials said this is an upgrade from Brandel’s previous title of Interim Police Chief. “Law Enforcement is a challenging but honorable profession and these are different times for the police,” said Wrighton. “Decatur needs a […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Organizations announce plans for facility that will help battle addiction

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new health facility was announced Friday for the Vermilion County community. The project was spearheaded by Step Up Vermilion County, according to Vermilion County Advantage CEO Tim Dudley. Step Up Chairperson Deanna Witzel said the organization wants to connect families to resources they need and address problems within the community. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Landmarks Illinois seeks nominations for 2022 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Landmarks Illinois, a statewide historic preservation advocacy nonprofit organization, is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. Nonprofit organizations, neighborhood groups, preservation advocates, city officials and residents of Illinois are encouraged to submit a nomination for a place in their community that is in critical need of preservation. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois airports receive state funding for construction, improvements

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several airports throughout the central Illinois region were named by the Pritzker Administration as the future recipients of funds from the Rebuild Illinois Program. A total of $105 million is being distributed among 96 projects to revitalize and improve public airports throughout Illinois – $94 million in state funding and $11.5 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Government
WCIA

Economic data for travel and tourism shows numbers for 2020

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The state of Illinois is seeing a bump in tourism this year, and it’s a breath of fresh air after people were told to stay home as the coronavirus started. Taxes generated from tourism dollars went down last year, but the group Visit Champaign County said they are already seeing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Decatur City Council considering expansion of Nelson Park docks

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur City Council will consider a potential expansion of Lake Decatur commercial docks at Nelson Park during its Dec. 6 meeting. The proposal, a joint venture with the Decatur Park District and a local company that would build the docks, is due to the demand for high-quality docks from the […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goal Setting#The City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Neil Street lane closure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order to perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, Visu-Sewer Construction, Inc. will be closing short sections of southbound traffic on North Neil Street. Officials said southbound traffic will merge into a single lane through a short construction work zone from Columbia Street to Park Avenue. The single-lane closure will be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bennett invites Parkland, U of I students to join staff

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) is giving students at Parkland College and the University of Illinois the opportunity to serve as interns in his Champaign office. Interns would take on an active role in Bennett’s office, helping plan events, assisting with outreach to community organizations and local governments and researching legislative […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sewer maintenance to begin on Bradley Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Traffic on a section of Bradley Avenue near Parkland College will be merged into one lane on Thursday and Friday. Visu-Sewer of Missouri, LLC will be performing routine sewer maintenance on Bradley between Duncan Road and Parkland Court. Maintenance is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both east and westbound […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Gun violence survivor advocates for safety

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A victim of gun violence is using his story to raise awareness and encourage his community to protect themselves. Jonathan Blake’s car was hit by gunfire the night of Nov. 18 in Urbana. We first reported the story on WCIA, and the scene is near Mathews and Bradley Avenues. One of […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Bailey campaign activist charged in January 6th Capitol riot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Chicago man charged Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th is also heavily involved in the campaign to elect state Senator Darren Bailey governor. Lawrence Ligas, a 62-year-old man, was arrested and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Attorney General: ‘Ghost guns’ increasingly involved in crime

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA)– A loophole in federal law allows for some guns to go untraced and these “ghost guns” are increasingly involved in crime. They are homemade guns, essentially bought in do-it-yourself kits online, with no serial number or background check required. “Ghost guns” are a relatively new phenomenon, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy