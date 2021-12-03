ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Standard COVID Testing Won't Tell You If You Have A Variant

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA testing stations like those run by COVID Check Colorado...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
hillcountrynews

Why you can’t find cheap at-home COVID tests

While developing a rapid test that detects the coronavirus in someone’s saliva, Blink Science, a Florida-based startup, heard something startling: The Food and Drug Administration had more than …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Your baby won’t be affected by Covid’, couple told before three-month-old son dies from virus

A couple has shared the cautionary tale of losing their three-month-old baby in February to Covid.Children under the age of five are not yet able to have the coronavirus vaccine, but mother Angelina Rendon was repeatedly told not to worry about her infant’s safety. “I don’t know how many times a doctor has told me ‘don’t worry, your baby won’t be affected by Covid’ but he was, unfortunately,” said Ms Rendon to Sacramento network KCRA3.“Be careful who touches your baby,” said Ms Rendon, warning other parents with infants of the very real risk of coronavirus. “It can just start with...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
arcamax.com

Why you can't find cheap at-home COVID tests

While developing a rapid test that detects the coronavirus in someone’s saliva, Blink Science, a Florida-based startup, heard something startling: The Food and Drug Administration had more than 3,000 emergency use authorization applications and didn’t have the resources to get through them. “We want to try to avoid the EUA...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy