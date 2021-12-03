ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US adopts rule that could see Chinese firms leave Wall Street

By Bryan R. Smith
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdH21_0dCls8tO00
A new US rule could force Chinese firms to leave Wall Street unless they open their books to American auditors /AFP/File

US market regulators on Thursday announced the adoption of a rule allowing them to delist foreign companies from Wall Street exchanges if they fail to provide information to auditors, which is aimed primarily at Chinese firms.

The mandate requires companies to disclose whether they are "owned or controlled" by a government, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said.

Congress last year passed a law specifically targeting Chinese companies under which the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) must be able to inspect audits of foreign firms listed on US markets.

The law also requires companies to name any Chinese Communist Party members on their board of directors.

Beijing has refused to allow the PCAOB to inspect audits of companies registered in China and Hong Kong.

"We have a basic bargain in our securities regime... If you want to issue public securities in the US, the firms that audit your books have to be subject to inspection by the PCAOB," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

"The Commission and the PCAOB will continue to work together to ensure that the auditors of foreign companies accessing US capital markets play by our rules," he said. "We hope foreign governments will... take action to make that possible."

The SEC said there are about 220 firms located in jurisdictions with obstacles to PCAOB inspections.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Beijing has asked the "Chinese Uber" Didi to withdraw from Wall Street.

On Thursday, Alibaba's share price hit its lowest level in more than four years on rumors the Chinese e-commerce giant would exit US indices.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Chinese developer warns it might not pay $400 million bond

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer warned Friday it might fail to pay off a $400 million bond due next week, adding to financial strains in an industry that is struggling to avoid defaults on billions of dollars of debt. Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., headquartered in Hong Kong,...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

US steps up disclosure pressure on Chinese companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chinese companies will have to disclose more information about audits and whether they are controlled by a government or else leave U.S. stock markets under a rule approved by securities regulators. The rule approved Thursday by the Securities and Exchange Commission steps up a long-running standoff between...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
FOXBusiness

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi’s one-sentence announcement gave no explanation, but share prices of Didi and other tech companies...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Chinese Government#Wall Street#Chinese Companies#American#Afp File Us#Congress#Pcaob#Communist Party#The Commission#Bloomberg
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Hong Kong slipped more than 1% while Tokyo edged lower. Shanghai and Seoul were higher while Sydney was nearly unchanged. Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

SEC mandates Chinese companies disclose ownership or risk delisting

Chinese companies that list on US stock exchanges must disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a government entity, and provide evidence of their auditing inspections, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday. The rule advances a process that could lead to more than 200 companies being kicked...
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

SEC Moves a Step Closer to Delisting Chinese Companies in the U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government is inching further on efforts to boot Chinese companies off American stock exchanges for not complying with Washington’s disclosure requirements. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced its final plan for putting in place a new law that mandates foreign companies open their books...
FOREIGN POLICY
KTVZ

Could the biggest SPAC deal on record reignite the Wall Street fad?

SPACs started out the year with a bang that soon became a fizzle. But don’t count the Wall Street fad out just yet. What’s happening: Grab is set to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq after raising $4.5 billion, giving the Singaporean startup a market value of nearly $40 billion.
BUSINESS
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy