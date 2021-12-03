ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

UN launches 'bodyright' symbol against online violence

By OLIVIER DOULIERY
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07b0Du_0dCls70f00
The "bodyright" symbol for the UNFPA campaign against digital violence /AFP

The United Nations on Thursday launched a campaign against gender-based violence on the internet, complete with the symbol â which can be added to social media posts.

The symbol seeks to highlight that corporate logos and copyrighted Intellectual Property often receive greater protection online than people.

The UN population agency UNFPA's "bodyright" campaign said women, young people, ethnic minorities and the LGTB community had to be protected against online violence.

"Everyone has the right to live free of fear and violence -- both online and offline," UFNPA executive director Natalia Kanem said.

"It's time for technology companies and policymakers to take digital violence seriously."

Eighty five percent of women globally have experienced or witnessed digital violence against other women, according to a poll by the Economist Intelligence Unit, and 38 percent have suffered it themselves.

UNFPA said online violence included cyberstalking, hate speech, doxxing -- publishing private information about an individual -- and non-consensual use of images and video such as deepfakes.

It said the symbol was a demand that "images of our bodies are given the same respect and protection online as copyright gives to music, film and even corporate logos."

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Rampant' violence against Sikh women highlighted in report

"Rampant, hidden" violence against women and girls from the Sikh community has been highlighted in a new report. Of the 674 people who responded to the survey, 70% saw themselves as survivors of domestic abuse. Only a third of victims had previously disclosed incidents, the "stark" report by Sikh Women's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Marchers across France decry violence against women

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and other French cities to demand more government action to prevent violence against women. The demonstrations come amid growing outrage in France over women killed by their partners and as French women are increasingly speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlanticcitynews.net

UN raises issue of violence against women, girls in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): The United Nations in Afghanistan called on everyone for concrete actions to end violence against women on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW). According to UNAMA press advisory statement, it called on everyone for concrete actions to...
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

On International Day, UN chief says ‘violence against women is not inevitable’

In a virtual event to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, commemorated annually on 25 November, UN Women chief Sima Bahous described gender-based violence (GBV) as “a global crisis”. “In all of our own neighbourhoods, there are women and girls living in danger. Around the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Online And Offline#Unfpa#Ethnic Minorities#Intellectual Property#Ufnpa
The Drum

Domestic violence charities launch hard-hitting ads to combat abuse against women

The National Centre for Domestic Violence (NCDV) and Women’s Aid have launched hard-hitting campaigns to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. NCDV has released a multichannel campaign from WPP-agency Wunderman Thompson, which worked on a pro-bono basis, to highlight how women cover up their injuries from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tri-County Times

Art gallery explores topic of violence against women

From Nov. 20 to Dec. 20, Cause & Affect Gallery in Fenton is showcasing art on a difficult topic — violence against women.  The “See it, Hear it, Speak out!” is an all-woman show in which 15 artists share their voices and perspectives on the violence women experience.  “Violence against...
FENTON, MI
US News and World Report

‘Shadow Pandemic’ of Violence Against Women Flows Into the Streets

The public sphere has historically provided women with an escape from certain acts of violence, particularly those at home. However, the lockdowns and economic downturns countries are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pushing violence beyond the walls of the home, with 4-in10 women now reporting they feel more unsafe in public spaces than before, according to a recently published report by the United Nations.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
Village Voice

Pushing Back Against Transgender Violence

Nationwide there have been 48 violent transgender deaths reported so far in 2021; that number surpasses the record high of 43 in 2020. The death toll is expected to continue rising. On November 18, a virtual gathering, Trans Day of Remembrance 2021, was held via NYC’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center to honor those now dead and those still at risk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronxnet.org

TransBorder Art: Art Interventions Against Violence

On this episode of Transborder Art, Artists Brandy Bajalia, Mildred Beltre, Williamson Brasfield, Alejandro de la Guerra, Arnaldo Morales disccuss the power of an artist to dream how things should be in this world. For artists, imagination is their power and also their political tool. TransBorder Art provides the audience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Facebook hits anti-vaccine campaign harassing doctors

Facebook's parent company Meta said Wednesday it had derailed an anti-vaccine campaign that harassed medical workers, journalists and elected officials, in a signal of the ongoing pressure from coronavirus pandemic-tied misinformation.  "V-V" supporters also "mass-harassed" people on YouTube, Twitter, VKontakte and other online platforms, using swastikas or other images as well as calling doctors and media workers "Nazi supporters" for backing vaccines, Meta said.
INTERNET
AFP

UN fears sectarian violence that could 'fracture' Ethiopia

Ethiopia risks descending into sectarian violence and experiencing a chaotic Kabul-style exodus if the year-long conflict spreads to the capital Addis Ababa, the UN aid chief warned. In an interview with AFP, Martin Griffiths expressed deep concern for the stability of a nation of 115 million people composed of more than 80 ethnic groups. Griffiths, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, said the conflict in Ethiopia has sparked perhaps the world's most worrying humanitarian crisis. He warned that a battle in the capital Addis Ababa and increasing communal violence could worsen the situation "exponentially".
AFRICA
AFP

Diverse doubts: How vaccine scepticism takes root

Governments and scientists around the world are championing vaccination as the way to end the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet while large swathes of the global population remain unvaccinated because of a lack of access, other people who can get their jabs are choosing not to. French sociologist Jerome Gaillaguet, who has spent years speaking to those who choose not to vaccinate, told AFP their reasons can be diverse and surprising. His answers have been condensed and edited for clarity.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gunmen Kidnap 5 Chinese Mine Workers in DR Congo

BUKAVU, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - Gunmen killed a police officer and kidnapped five Chinese nationals working at a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo's conflict-plagued east on Sunday, military sources said. Regional army spokesman Major Dieudonne Kasereka said that 'at around 2 am, the camp of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy