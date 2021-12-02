ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parts of Brandon under precautionary boil notice after water line break

By Mina Corpuz, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago
A precautionary water boil alert has been issued for parts of Brandon after a water main break.

The notice, which affects about 115 customers, started Wednesday at 5 p.m. and will likely continue until the end of Thursday or Friday when the city receives clean water sample results from the Mississippi Department of Health, said Public Works Director Charles Smith.

Residents are asked to boil their water for at least one minute to destroy harmful bacteria or to use bottled water for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth during the boil notice.

Smith said the notice is a precautionary action because the water system lost pressure during a water main break. Repairs have been made to the water line, he said.

Streets under the water boil notice:

  • Crestview Circle
  • Arbor Hill Drive
  • Pinelawn Drive
  • Sara Drive
  • Star Drive
  • Dana St.
  • Addresses 110, 120, 200, 202 and 300 Highway 468
  • Addresses 808, 814, 816, 902, 910, 912 and 914 South College St.

What to do under the boil notice

The city asks that residents not to drink tap water at home or from a water fountain that receives water from the city's system, according to the notice.

Water customers should also not make ice from water or use tap water to make drinks. Tap water is fine to make tea or coffee if the brewing process brings the water to a boil for longer than one minute, according to the city's notice.

Cooking is ok with tap water if the food will be boiled for longer than one minute, according to the notice.

Boiled or bottled water should be used to wash fruits and vegetables and dishes, according to the notice.

Residents can brush their teeth with boiled or bottled water. Handwashing and bathing are fine as long as water is not swallowed, according to the boil notice.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

Comments / 0

