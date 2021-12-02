Roswell Walmart locked down as police search for shooting suspects in the area

Related
What legal analysts say about charges against parents in Michigan school shooting
(CNN) — The parents of the suspect in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead this week are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in those deaths. Legal experts were quick to point out that such charges are far from the norm -- it is James...
Biden signs bill averting government shutdown
President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
Biden touts new COVID plan making at-home rapid tests free
The plan does not include more aggressive measures like requiring testing for domestic flights or mandating testing for passengers after their arrival in the U.S.
Blizzard warning issued for Hawaii with at least 12 inches of snow forecast
A blizzard warning has been issued for Hawaii, with at least 12 inches of snow forecast this weekend.
Appeals court weighs whether DOJ should substitute for Trump in defamation suit
An appeals court peppered DOJ attorneys Friday with questions over whether it's appropriate for the DOJ to defend Donald Trump against E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit.
Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicron
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South African scientists are warning that reinfections among people who’ve already battled COVID-19 appear to be more likely with the new omicron variant than with earlier coronavirus mutants. A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival...
Five things to know about the November jobs report
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
Portland Trail Blazers fire general manager Neil Olshey after toxic workplace probe
The Portland Trail Blazers fired general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey after finishing an investigation into "concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility," the team said Friday. In a statement, the Blazers said Olshey violated the teams' code of conduct. "Out of respect...
What is known about the omicron variant that's arrived in the US
What we know about the omicron variant in the U.S., where at least four states have so far identified the variant of concern
