ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaves County, NM

Roswell Walmart locked down as police search for shooting suspects in the area

By Jessica Onsurez and Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 1 day ago

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Chaves County, NM
Carlsbad, NM
Crime & Safety
Carlsbad, NM
Cars
City
Roswell, NM
Chaves County, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, NM
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gannett#County Sheriff#Roswell Police Department#New Mexico State Police#Carlsbad High School#Sam S Club#Jussgreat#Twitter
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

299
Followers
98
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy