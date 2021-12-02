ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 NASCAR champions crowned at awards banquet in Nashville

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 1 day ago
The NASCAR Champions Award Ceremony returned to Music City Center Thursday night where Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was crowned.

Larson won a record 10 races, including the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway in June.

"It's a cool moment and one that I'll never forget," Larson said after receiving the champions award. "It's been really neat this week; fun and busy. It was great to get to spend this night with my team and to get to thank a lot of different people."

Daniel Hemric was crowned the NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.

"There is a saying that if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far go together," Hemric said. "That's why I am here to thank all the people who helped me along with way."

Hemric held back tears while specifically thanking his wife Kenzie.

Ben Rhodes was the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion.

For the fourth consecutive year Chase Elliott was named NASCAR's most popular driver.

"I'm super grateful to have a lot of great support all across the country," Elliott said. "It's been super humbling honestly. The fans have been a huge part in my career. I'm proud to have that support and I enjoy trying to make them proud in the process."

