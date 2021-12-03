ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Atletico fans promised free tattoos to celebrate title win

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1IXA_0dCls1iJ00
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro fans celebrate after winning first championship in 50 years - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - December 2, 2021 Atletico Mineiro fans celebrate winning the Brasileiro Championship REUTERS/Cris Mattos TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Dec 2 (Reuters) - New Brazilian soccer champions Atletico Mineiro are to treat fans with free tattoos to celebrate their first title win in half a century, a radio station in the club's home city of Belo Horizonte said on Thursday.

The club won the Serie A trophy on Thursday night by beating Bahia 3-2 and their sponsor told fans it would pay for free tattoos next week, said Radio Itatiaia.

The sponsor, construction company MRV, is to reveal more details on Friday. It has not yet said what size or designs it will pay for, nor whether the company logo, which will also adorn a new stadium it is currently building for the club, will appear.

"This action, which starts at 9 in the morning at the home of Galo, will be on a first-come, first-served basis," Radio Itatiaia said on its web site.

The club won the Brazilian league for the first time since 1971 and thousands of fans took to the streets to celebrate, with roads closed and fireworks let off across the city.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Phil Neville jokes Cristiano Ronaldo has to 'thank me a lot' for his role in securing 'dancing' superstar's move to Manchester United, having struggled to defend against him in friendly against Sporting Lisbon in 2003

Phil Neville has jokingly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo owes him for helping him to secure his move to Manchester United, following the superstar's destructive cameo against his current club in 2003. Casting his mind back to a pre-season friendly between United and Sporting Lisbon, then Ronaldo's team, Neville recalled to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
racer.com

No time to celebrate with title on line - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says he won’t be celebrating his win in the Qatar Grand Prix as he retains his focus on chasing Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship. The 102nd victory of Hamilton’s career was a relatively comfortable one as he led every lap from pole position in Losail, leading home Verstappen who scored the extra point for fastest lap. As a result, Hamilton is now eight points adrift of the Dutchman — who recovered from a grid penalty — and says he wasn’t even concerned when a number of tire failures affected drivers in the field.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Brazilian#Serie A#Radio Itatiaia#Mrv
ESPN

Felipe header gives Atletico Madrid home win against feisty Osasuna

Atletico Madrid's Brazilian defender Felipe hit a late stunner to claim a 1-0 home win against Osasuna in LaLiga on Saturday. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access. Atletico Madrid's Brazilian...
MLS
Yardbarker

Milan player ratings from Atletico Madrid win – midfielder a ‘leader’ and ‘gladiator’

Sandro Tonali stood out as the best on the pitch for AC Milan during last night’s win against Atletico Madrid, according to Tuttosport. This morning’s edition of the newspaper (via MilanNews) has their player ratings for last night’s win in the Spanish capital, beginning with their assessment that Tonali was the man of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano and was deserving of a 7 out of 10, for becoming ‘more and more of a leader and more and more of a gladiator in biting the legs of his opponents’.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Griezmann: I was worried about Atletico Madrid fans response

Antoine Griezmann feels he's winning back the support of Atletico Madrid's skeptical fans. The 30-year-old was confident that he could win over Los Colchoneros' supporters by giving his all on the pitch this season, and he made clear that he is content at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. "I was worried...
SOCCER
whbl.com

Soccer-Hulk scores twice as Atletico take step closer to title

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (Reuters) – Hulk scored twice as Atletico Mineiro came from behind to beat Fluminense 2-1 on Sunday, taking a huge step closer to their first Brazilian league title since 1971. The win in Belo Horizonte means Atletico are now 11 points ahead of second-placed Flamengo, who have...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Brahim Diaz hails AC Milan away fans for victory at Atletico Madrid

Brahim Diaz hailed AC Milan's away support for victory at Atletico Madrid. Junior Messias headed home the only goal of the game to keep Milan's Champions League hopes alive. Diaz said, "I think Atleti are a very strong team with many champions in the squad, but we went out there tonight to play football and we achieved it.
SOCCER
ESPN

Atletico Madrid up to second with win in Cadiz

Atletico Madrid turned around a poor first-half performance to score four goals after the break and earn a 4-1 win at Cadiz on Sunday that put them second in the LaLiga standings. Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha were all on target as Atletico won when scoring...
MLS
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Atletico Mineiro wins 1st Brazilian championship in 50 years

SAO PAULO (AP) — Atlético Mineiro came from two goals down to clinch its first Brazilian championship title in 50 years with a 3-2 win at Bahia on Thursday. Atlético turned the game around with three goals in five minutes as striker Hulk first netted a penalty in the 73rd and Keno then scored twice. The win gave Atletico 81 points from 36 matches, putting it out of reach of second-place Flamengo with two rounds left. It is only the second Brazilian championship title in the club’s history and the victory set off street parties in its hometown Belo Horizonte.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Griezmann and Atletico Madrid fans rock solid after Player of the Month award

Antoine Griezmann has won over Atletico Madrid fans after being voted November's Player of the Month. After being handed the accolade, the Frenchman confessed that he was confident that his teammates and head coach Diego Simeone would help him adapt to life at Los Rojiblancos on his return to the club after spending two years at Barcelona.
SOCCER
The Independent

Roberto Mancini ‘emerges as surprise candidate for next Manchester United manager’

What the papers sayThe Telegraph reports Roberto Mancini has emerged as a wildcard option to take over at Manchester United next summer. The Italy boss, 57, has a complicated history in the city having previously managed United’s rivals Manchester City.The suitors are lining up for striker Karim Adeyemi, according to the Mirror. The German has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this season for Salzburg and the paper says Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United face tough competition from Barcelona Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old’s signature.City have reportedly increased their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez‘s contract. The Sun...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola salutes Bernardo Silva after stunning goal in win at Aston Villa

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola saluted match-winner Bernardo Silva after his stunning goal sealed victory at Aston VillaThe forward’s sensational volley and Ruben Dias’ opener earned City a 2-1 win on Wednesday.Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the hosts, who made the champions work in the second half, but they could not find a leveller.City sit second in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea and one ahead of Liverpool and Guardiola praised Bernardo for helping them maintain the pace.He said: “He is the best. He was the best two or three seasons ago. He was the best then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy