ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Prime Video’s ‘Harlem’ Brings Back the Fun in Fashion

By Tara Donaldson
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eV6Iz_0dClryEM00

Click here to read the full article.

Harlem is coming to Prime Video in full and living color — with a vivid costume wardrobe to match. The kind that’ll make people yearn for real places to go again.

The series, which follows four fashionable girlfriends as they navigate life, love and isms, with a love letter to the historic Upper Manhattan epicenter of Black culture woven throughout the backdrop, premieres Friday with a launch event that promises to bring the show’s — and the city’s — spirit to life.

More from WWD

Prime Video’s “Harlem Ever After” community event for the Amazon Original series created, written and executive produced by “Girls Trip” co-writer Tracy Oliver, will transform the Harlem Parish on West 118th Street on Friday and Saturday into a hub of culture, Black entrepreneurship and fashion.

There’ll be Harlem-inspired murals from local artists, a panel discussion by Harlem native and award-winning entrepreneur and psychotherapist Bea Arthur titled, “Harlem Hustle: A New Era for Black Business and Entrepreneurship,” and Black-owned businesses, like Mented Cosmetics and the Harlem Candle Company, will be featured at the event. Refreshments, music and entertainment will also come courtesy of Black-owned, local businesses.

In collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row, celebrity designer Kimberly Goldson will select designs inspired by the series and its characters, which will be on display throughout the event. Harlem’s leading characters — Meagan Good as “Camille,” a popular young anthropology professor; Grace Byers as “Quinn,” a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer; Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” a say-anything singer and actress, and Jerrie Johnson as “Tye” a successful, queer dating-app creator — each bring a style of their own to the show, and Goldson has worked to capture it with the collection for Harlem Ever After.

“After a preview of a few episodes, I immediately understood each character’s distinct personality and sense of style,” Gold, who will also give a talk Friday on fashion’s ability to empower through self-expression, told WWD. “The fun for me was selecting looks that went back to the beginning of our KG catalogue of 10 years through our unreleased, upcoming spring 2022 collection. I was inspired to find looks that matched Camille’s sexy, cool professor, Tye’s androgynous boss vibes, Quinn’s posh luxury and Angie’s bold and colorful life.”

When it comes to the show’s wardrobe, it’s giving everything the pandemic didn’t: fun, glamour and anything but drab leisure looks. Coats are a standout — and the dazzling display finished, in some instances, with fur-cuffed gloves, would make it seem fine for winter to settle in and stay a while.

Here, WWD chats with “Harlem” costume designer Deirdra E. Govan for some insight into her inspiration for creating the cast’s chic style.

WWD: What was most important to you in costuming the lead characters for “Harlem”?

Deirdra E. Govan: It was important for my costume designs for the show’s characters to be aspirational, yet grounded. I wanted to go beyond the surface. The style of the show is global in scope. I want to draw upon those like myself, who have lived in and experienced all that Harlem was and now is. I think you have to be here to live it, feel it, taste it, fail and succeed to really understand it. It is a melting pot with a unique cultural core and the design of the show reflects that.

WWD: Who are some key designers you drew on or returned to the most?

D.E.G.: Our ladies’ closets ranged from Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Christopher John Rogers, Rachel Comey, Zimmermann, Marni, Sandro, Alexis and more.

WWD: And please tell us about the coats — to whom do we owe these statements?

D.E.G.: Phillip Lim, Saint Laurent, Nili Lotan, Avec Les Filles, Isabel Marant, Sandro, Sonia Rykiel, Staud, Missoni, Coach, Versace, Dries Van Noten and more.

WWD: Was it also important to you to highlight Black designers with the costumes you chose?

D.E.G.: Absolutely! But it was not meant to be myopic in scope. The characters’ storylines were the guide and I wanted to make sure that these characters not only shopped and supported local designers (including Quinn herself), but also to show that the style choices of what they wore on the show spoke to who they were, where they are at a specific point in their lives. Here is just a taste of a few of the Black fashion designers I chose: Fe Noel, Brother Vellies, Malone Souliers, Cushnie, Oak & Acorn, Studio One Eighty Nine, Christopher John Rogers, Wales Bonner…

WWD: The color in the clothing is striking, even coordinating with the surrounding scenes. What were your thoughts behind this?

D.E.G.: I am a color and pattern fanatic. I’m not afraid to mix as long as there is a balance to the eye. The production designer [Javier Vara] and I have a short hand in communicating creatively, having worked together before on Tracy Oliver’s “First Wives Club” season one. During our pre-production research phase, we would often be in the same creative zone because we were so invested in the story. In my design research and mood boards, each character has a color palette that is distinctly their own and represents the arc of their story for the season.

WWD: And Harlem, the place, really seems at the heart of all of that. How did it influence what you chose to dress the characters in?

D.E.G.: Harlem is a study of contrast and contradictions. Its story is constantly evolving. There is a shedding of the old and the consistent reinvention in creating the new. The various art forms of dress have historically been influenced by many crucial moments in Harlem’s history. It’s political, joyful, edgy and irreverent. Underneath beats an eclectic soul heart. I think that Harlem’s fashion story could be influenced by movements and social change. But it is important to note that the design decisions I’ve made for these characters reflect Harlem’s own unique style vocabulary. These choices were born out of wanting to define a greater narrative of fashion for Black women. It might be based in Harlem, but the style reach is infinite. Learning from Harlem’s historic past can be a blueprint to the future. Certain styles often repeat themselves and show up in new and fresh silhouettes, textures and colors. Like all things, time waits for no one. Harlem’s fashion scene ebbs and flows in time to moments and movements alike.

A line from character Camille in the opening of episode two, overlaid with throwback shots of Harlem street scenes, gives a nod to the nostalgia for old Harlem and the Black culture and community upliftment the series channels and champions, alongside its full spectrum telling of Black women’s stories — as they face strength, weakness, triumphs and all:

“They say if you don’t learn from the past, you’re bound to repeat it. Inherent in that expression is the assumption that repeating history is bad, something to avoid. However, here in the Harlem of today, anthropologists tell us that by learning who we were, what the city was, we might get lucky enough to repeat it.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Susanne Bartsch Is Bringing Back Annual Toy Drive

After having to put her annual toy drive on ice last year due to COVID-19 concerns, “Queen of the Night” is getting back in the holiday spirit with a fashion designer-studded event planned for Dec. 10. Regulars like Marc Jacobs, Patricia Field and artist Cindy Sherman are expected to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Paper-made Garments Chronicle 500 Years of Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Five centuries of fashion is a lot to take in, but Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave delivers the highlights with intricate replicas entirely made from paper with paint. Her creations — reinterpretations of historic garments including the Renaissance pieces worn by the Medici family, gowns worn by Queen Elizabeth, and designs by grand courtiers of the 19th and 20th centuries — are on view in “Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper” at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Museum of Art through Jan. 9. Those who are not within range of the Utica, N.Y., location...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Marant
Person
Sonia Rykiel
UPI News

Meagan Good: 'Harlem' character a 'perfectly imperfect mess'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Meagan Good said her character on Harlem, premiering Friday on Prime Video, allowed her to show her quirky side. Good plays Camille, a Columbia University adjunct professor who is struggling in her career and dating life. "What I think I fell in love with...
MOVIES
TVLine

Harlem Creator and Cast Detail How Prime Video Dramedy Displays the Full Spectrum of Black Women

Harlem, which premieres this Friday on Prime Video, follows four dynamic friends navigating the different triumphs and challenges in their personal and professional lives while residing in the historically Black neighborhood. It’s a personal story for series creator Tracy Oliver, who also wrote Girls Trip and serves as showrunner/executive producer on First Wives Club, because she got to write about her own experiences this time around. “[With] First Wives Club or Girls Trip, I was kind of channeling, because I’m not in my 40s,” Oliver tells TVLine. “I’m not married, and I don’t have kids, so a lot of the issues that...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

We’ve been warning you all for the past few weeks, but Christmas has well and truly arrived on streamers in 2021. This weekend will see several new festive movies and TV shows landing on the likes of Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video – but we’ve made a conscious effort to also highlight those that aren’t designed to extract every last ounce of joy from your wintery bones.
TV SHOWS
Rutherford Source

Coming to Prime Video for the 2021 Holidays

Find your festive this holiday season with Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. From NFL games to holiday titles, there is something for everyone. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video for the 2021 holidays. Sample of Holiday Titles – A Mix of Holiday Classics and New...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Amazon Original#Mented Cosmetics#The Harlem Candle Company#Harlem
Lifehacker

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

Much as how The Wheel of Time was the result of Jeff Bezos really, really wanting Amazon Prime Video to have its own Game of Thrones, December’s original film offering Being the Ricardos seems the answer to his request that an Amazon-produced film bring home a Best Actress Oscar. This...
TV & VIDEOS
blackfilm.com

Tyler Lepley talks new role in Prime Video series ‘Harlem’

Blackfilm.com correspondent Koku Tona sat with Tyler Lepley as he talks his new role in Prime Video series ‘Harlem’. He talks the development of his character, working opposite Meagan Good, and more!. ‘Harlem’ premieres Friday, December 3rd, 2021 on Prime Video. Check out the interview and let us know what...
TV SERIES
WWD

Blackpink’s Lisa Makes Runway Debut with Celine

Click here to read the full article. Here comes Lisa. The rapper, born Lalisa Manobal, made her runway debut walking in Celine’s summer 2022 show held in Nice, France. The event was available via livestream on the brand’s official website, with additional coverage on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Fashion Moments from the 46th Season of 'SNL'The Virtual Front Row at Saint Laurent Fall 2021Celine First Perfume Store in Paris During the show, Lisa walked on an observatory overlooking the city and the ocean in a grey hoodie under a green varsity jacket emblazoned with the words “Celine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
earmilk.com

Harlem rapper $ledge checks in with his engaging new video for, "One Part"

Growing up in Harlem comes with a certain responsibility to be fly, especially if you’re calling yourself an artist. Home to many different legends, Harlem has traditionally been near the forefront when it comes to setting trends in hip-hop. Hailing from the area, rising rapper $ledge understands this responsibility and takes it seriously as he drops off his new video for, “One Part.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens Models Fabletics’ New Category Launch, Velour

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Hudgens is the face of Fabletics’ latest launch, “Velour,” a line out today made entirely of the fabric. “Following our successful launch of Fabletics Lounge, we wanted to create a new collection for consumers that features comfort, style and versatility, while putting a unique spin on the velour fabric,” Felix del Toro, chief merchandise and design officer for Fabletics, told WWD in an exclusive statement. “As 2021 comes to a close, we find that more consumers are wearing their loungewear out and about as part of their everyday outfits. We created a collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
imdb.com

‘Harlem’ Review: Tracy Oliver’s Vibrant Amazon Prime Series Pulses with Heart and Vigor

In Harlem, under the weight of a deep history, courses a destiny of magnetic laughter and the pulses of proud people, both built by Black women. The historic neighborhood and its inhabitants have always been under threat, whether it’s the extralegal justice system, dirty policing, or racism. Now its gravest hazard, afflicting other predominantly African-American neighborhoods, stretching from the South Side of Chicago to South Los Angeles, is gentrification. No one has borne the brunt of these systematic hurdles more than the recipients of misogynoir: Black women.
TV SERIES
WWD

As Fashion and TV Get Closer, Coco de Mer Partners With ‘Killing Eve’

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Are TV series stars the new influencers? As the power of the picture-perfect Instagram influencer is being questioned, fictional characters from hit TV and Netflix series — ranging from “Bridgerton” to “Gossip Girl” and “Squid Game” — are reemerging as the ultimate trend setters.More from WWDOnes To Watch: 16Arlington, Deborah Lyons, Laviate Focus on The Customer FirstAquazzura, Net-A-Porter Spotlight Five Designers Modernizing Fine JewelryAlaïa Launches on Net-a-porter According to recent data by Lyst, the ’80s styling choices of the “Sex Education” cast or creative personalities like poet Kai-Isaiah-Jamal are starting to drive trends and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy