Three appearance of Christ

On Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg will host Gettysburg native Dr. John A. Wolfe, who will perform a recital on the church’s recently expanded Schlicker Organ Company pipe organ. Wolfe’s program will juxtapose Baroque and Modern music to portray a spiritual journey from darkness into light. Featured on the program will be “Chasm” by American composer William Albright, “The Ascension” by French composer Olivier Messiaen, and two works by Johann Sebastian Bach: “Out of the Depths I Cry to Thee” and “Before Thy Throne I Now Appear.” The concert will be free and open to the public, and is presented in conjunction with Gettysburg First Fridays. A freewill offering will benefit the artist.
