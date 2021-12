President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" legislation is on the docket for the Senate. All eyes are on Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. However, after the sweeping wins for Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere this November, other Democrats up for reelection in 2022 should evaluate if voting for the $1.75 trillion bill is in their best interest.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO