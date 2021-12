Coalition Files Amicus Brief to Support Biden-Harris Administration Rule Broadening the Scope of Title X Family Planning Grants. Vermont Business Magazine Attorney General TJ Donovan joined a multistate coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the case Ohio v. Becerra, opposing efforts to halt implementation of the new Title X rule promulgated in 2021 by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The 2021 rule removes harmful restrictions put in place by the Trump Administration and will result in the distribution of Title X funds to a greater number of family planning and related preventive health service providers that deliver care to millions of low-income or uninsured individuals and others. Title X is the only federal grant program that funds family planning and counseling programs to help patients access contraception, as well as breast and cervical cancer screenings, screenings and treatments for sexually transmitted infections, and other related health services.

