It's not that Republicans have zero ideas about how to govern the country. They just don't think those ideas are worth talking about. So they won't. Axios reports that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is refusing to put forward any kind of legislative agenda for the party ahead of next year's midterm elections, despite a great deal of donor pressure — and despite the fact that the party might win majorities in Congress, and thus be required to actually govern. Apparently it's bad politics to tell voters what you'll do with the power they give you.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO