MARTINSVILLE — Martinsville High School was chosen as one of two host sites for this year's Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches State Team Duals on January 8, 2022. The 24-team event will bring the top teams and competitors in Class 1A and 2A from all around the state, who will compete in both the school's new fieldhouse and John Wooden Gymnasium. The Class 3A and 4A competition will be held at Franklin.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO