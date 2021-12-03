Fresno Pacific University collecting cards for local Veterans this holiday season

A local college is making sure our veterans feel loved this holiday season, but they need your help.

As part of "Dear Veteran," Fresno Pacific is hoping to deliver 2,000 cards to our local veterans this holiday. They say these cards are a priceless thank you to the men and women here in our community who've served this country.

"There would just be random cards of support, encouragement and love, especially around the holiday times," said FPU Veteran Student Success and Outreach Coordinator David Black. "Merry Christmas, we're thinking of you, we support you, thank you for your service."

Navy veteran David Black remembers what it was like receiving an encouraging card for Christmas.

"No matter what you're doing, whatever you're doing, that your efforts are not forgotten by your family, your country, the people back home," added Black.

Now, he's part of the Dear Veteran operation at Fresno Pacific University.

"I just want to make sure that anyone we can get a card to will have a card," said FPU Executive Director of Regional Enrollment Denise Baronian. "We don't want anyone to be left out."

FPU says they wanted to find a way to honor our veterans for the holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So we came up with the idea of sending cards to our veterans who are hospitalized, who maybe won't get cards or won't be able to be with family because of COVID," said Baronian.

They're asking for community help! Even local school school districts are joining the effort.

"I have stacks and stacks of letters here at home that I'll be sealing up to be delivered," said Kerman Middle School Teacher Brianna Killen. "Hopefully teach these kids the importance of honoring our veterans and serving them especially in our community here."

The letters will be distributed to local VA hospitals, the Veterans Home of California and other veteran groups.

"Just take a moment, push pause and you're writing a letter to a veteran," said Black. "We enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today because of those veterans and say thank you for your service, merry Christmas, you're not forgotten."

Simply write a message to a veteran, seal it and write "Dear Veteran" on the outside. You can drop them off at any of Fresno Pacific 5 campuses or mail them in. You can mail them to:

Denise Baronian

c/o Fresno Pacific University

5 River Park Place West #303

Fresno, CA 93720