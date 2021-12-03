ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

UAB expert on Omicron COVID-19 variant

rocketcitynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Omicron COVID-19 variant is the fifth designated variant of concern, according to the World Health Organization. "It changes the virus' ability to infect, to cause severe disease, or to avoid some of the measures that we take as a population to not be affected by it,...

www.rocketcitynow.com

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

First Omicron Covid-19 Case Confirmed in U.S., CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have officially confirmed the first case of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the United States, although the patient, who is fully vaccinated, has reportedly only suffered mild symptoms and is improving. The case was confirmed by the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health. The individual had returned from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22, and the person has been quarantining since testing positive. All of their close contacts have been contacted and tested negative for Covid. The Omicron variant was named a “variant of concern” by both the World...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kansas Reflector

Kansas hospitals, health officials prepare for omicron variant’s arrival

TOPEKA — As confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 begin to pop up across the country, Kansas health officials and hospitals are preparing for the variant’s arrival in the state. On Wednesday, the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed a recent COVID-19 case caused by omicron in a resident who […] The post Kansas hospitals, health officials prepare for omicron variant’s arrival appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
wraltechwire.com

RTI infectious disease epidemiologist: Still much unknown about Omicron variant, likely more cases in U.S.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has been identified and confirmed in California and in Minnesota, as of 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Since the variant emerged, global stock markets have been volatile amid uncertainty due to the emergence of the new variant and ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain during a holiday shopping season in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: South Africa new cases double in 24 hours as Omicron spreads

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has now become dominant in South Africa and is driving a sharp increase in new infections, health officials say. Some 11,500 new Covid infections were registered in the latest daily figures. That is a sharp rise on the 8,500 cases confirmed the previous day. By...
PUBLIC HEALTH
koamnewsnow.com

CDC backs booster shot for all adults due to omicron variant

(CNN) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened recommendations for booster doses of coronavirus vaccine Monday, saying all adults should get boosted six months after the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s or Moderna’s vaccine or two months after the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s a slight...
PHARMACEUTICALS

