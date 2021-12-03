Logo revealed for 2023 Men's Final Four in Houston salutes city's history

The newly-unveiled logo for the NCAA Men's Final Four, an event to be played in Houston in 2023, features several nods to Space City.

"Four stars for the four hosting opportunities Houston has had, and the four teams," said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA senior vice president of basketball.

But the stars do not only signify the four teams that will be playing at NRG Stadium as the NCAA men's basketball tournament culminates in late March 2023.

With Houston Baptist University, Rice University, Texas Southern University and the University of Houston all serving as host institutions for the event, it will mark the first time the Final Four ever features this type of teamwork from hometown schools.

"It's also really neat that we have four Division I NCAA institutions here," said Janis Burke, the CEO of the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority. "No other city has that and has been able to have four host university institutions."

Gavitt said that by landing an event like the Final Four time and time again, Houston not only does it right when hosting, but the city is also committed to being bigger and better.

"Staying innovative and trying to make this incredible world-class event a little bit better each year is a challenge," Gavitt said. "So when cities step up and do that, it goes a long way to earning that opportunity to host again."

Now, Houstonians can look at the logo's four stars to provide some foresight. The 2023 Final Four is just 16 months away.