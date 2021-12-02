ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Car Chase Ends with Lafayette Crash

By Ian Auzenne
 1 day ago
An attempted traffic stop by Duson police ended in a multi-car crash in the heart of Lafayette.

That crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bertrand Drive and Devalcourt Road.

According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, his officers spotted a 2013 Nissan Altima reported stolen in Baton Rouge in their jurisdiction. According to Judice, the suspect sped away after his officer tried to pull him over. That chase entered into Lafayette and passed in front of this station’s studio just second before the crash.

According to witnesses, the stolen car hit several other vehicles before it crashed and flipped.

Chief Judice says his department will not release any other information about the crash pending an investigation. Judice says his office will conduct a policy compliance review pertaining to the chase. Lafayette police are investigating the crash.

KPEL News sources tell us the crash resulted in at least four people suffering critical injuries. Another source tells us one of the victims suffered a broken hand.

