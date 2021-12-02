ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPAT Museum Holidaze on Franklin Street

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

12/02/2021 to 12/04/2021 - IPAT Museum (International Porcelain...

KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to host Miracle on Oakes Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) will host the Miracle on Oakes Street Event Thursday, December 9th, Saturday December 11th and Thursday December 16th on Oakes Street, located directly in front of the Fine Arts Museum, according to a press release from SAMFA on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Miracle on Oakes […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Lancaster Street entrance makes Worcester Art Museum fully wheelchair accessible

The Worcester Art Museum unveiled its new entrance Thursday, making all of the museum's public entrances fully wheelchair accessible. The Lancaster Street entrance is now considered the main entrance of the museum. The entry was designed by WHY Architects, a Los Angeles firm who drew inspiration from their 2015 design...
MUSEUMS
portasouthjetty.com

Museum developing

Construction continues on Thursday, Nov. 18, on a new building that will be a maritime museum in Port Aransas. It’s on the grounds of Farley Boat Works, on Avenue C, near Cut-off Road. The museum is being built by the Port Aransas Preservation and Historical Association. The full version of...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Daily Iberian

Franklin park dedicated

FRANKLIN — For Mayor Eugene Foulcard, Saturday’s ribbon cutting of the Historic Franklin Downtown Pocket Park was more than just a simple ceremony, it was the symbol of the revitalization of the small town. The pocket park, which has been years in the making, officially opened for business Saturday with...
FRANKLIN, LA
williamsonhomepage.com

PHOTOS: Franklin Christmas Parade draws thousands to Main Street

Organized by the Kiwanis Club of Franklin, the annual Franklin Christmas Parade drew thousands to Main Street Saturday as onlookers watched floats pass by the dozen. High school bands, local businesses and organizations, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Clause themselves were represented in the parade, which saw floats begin in the Franklin Square and head westward on Main Street.
CELEBRATIONS
dublincitizen.com

MUSEUM MATTERS

When heading east in the 1950s and 1960s, just as highway 6 curved there was an interesting collection of items on the right side of the road that was sure to catch your attention. It was Sam Strong’s Junk Yard. This particular junk yard had an amazing collection of metal....
harrisondaily.com

Museum faces

I took a trip to the museum of natural history. It was a fascinating place: a taxidermist’s showcase. A dog heaven, what with all the prehistoric bones. But as I walked through the halls and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MUSEUMS
franklintownnews.com

Mrs. Claus to Visit Franklin Historical Museum

Join us Sunday December 19th from 1-3 p.m. for a visit with Mrs. Claus. She’s making another special visit from the North Pole just before Christmas. Children can listen to her read a story, pose with her for a picture and enjoy making a holiday craft. Certainly, if you have a message for Santa, Mrs. Claus will be happy to help relay it. Enjoy this annual tradition with your family. Please bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Franklin Food Pantry.
FRANKLIN, MA
Daily Tar Heel

Franklin Street businesses bounce back after pandemic-related setbacks

After staffing and supply chain issues that persisted once the pandemic began in spring 2020, businesses in downtown Chapel Hill are bouncing back. Jeff Hortman, co-owner of Carolina Coffee Shop on Franklin Street, said in an email that his experienced staff helped the company adapt to changing regulations and safety standards. With the slow, cautioned reopening of restaurants in late February, Hortman said his business saw a surprising turnaround.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Daily Tar Heel

Gas leak briefly closes Franklin Street from Boundary Street to Roosevelt Drive

Franklin Street has reopened after it was closed briefly between Boundary Street and Roosevelt Drive due to a gas leak Friday. The gas leak was reported on the 800 block of East Franklin Street and was caused by a Google Fiber crew striking the gas line, according to Alex Carrasquillo, Chapel Hill's community safety public information officer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Ottawa Herald

Franklin Co. Historical Society receives $500 grant from KS Museums Association

The Franklin County Historical Society received a $500 grant from the Kansas Museums Association in 2020, KMA announced in the latest issue of its monthly update. In 2003, the Franklin County Historical Society moved over 30,000 artifacts and archived materials from the Franklin County Courthouse to the site of a former nursing home. In the 18 years since FCHS made the move, it has amassed an additional 40,000 artifacts from local businesses, clubs, and organizations wanting to preserve Franklin County's history for future generations. With over 70,000 documents, photographs, and other historical items in their collection, FCHS was having a hard time fitting everything into the space. "Pulling a box off a shelf is an act of calculated excavation. Proper and adequate shelving is critical to the long-term survival of our collection and the safety of our staff and volunteers. We desperately need more space and less weight-loading," FCHS said in 2020. Later that year, FCHS received a $500 Institutional Project Grant from the Kansas Museums Association to purchase a five-shelf adjustable wire shelving unit. The unit has wheels and can be adjusted without disassembly, making it much easier for FCHS employees and volunteers to store and access archived materials. The shelving unit has provided FCHS with an additional 40 square feet of storage space.
KANSAS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

MUSEUM CONCERT

This concert will be performed at First Unitarian Church,. The next concert will also will be held at our usual location. at the First Unitarian Church. Our final concert of the season will be performed on May 1 at St. Joseph Church, 92 Hope Street, Providence, RI. We are excited...
PROVIDENCE, RI
travelblog.org

Faberge museum

What a treat to be able to visit virtually the Faberge Museum with Anna in St.Petersburg The collection is made up of over 4000 display items which represent the many different items created by the House of Fabergé. Anna gave detailed information on many of the items with the main...
MUSEUMS
KVOE

Happy Holidaze lights up downtown Emporia with holiday cheer Tuesday

The switch has been flipped and the lights are on bright at the David Traylor Zoo following the annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony Tuesday night. Doing the honors this year was the Ward family and their three-year-old daughter Olivia Ward. Her mother, Courtney Ward, says they’re all about creating memories this time of year and this is a memory she’s sure Olivia will treasure for many, many years.
EMPORIA, KS
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Peabody

Cirque Dreams Holidaze Family Holiday Spectacular will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Blvd., Daytona Beach. Show attendees will celebrate the most wonderful time of year with more than 20 of the world’s critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts gift-wrapped in more than 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
franklintownnews.com

Franklin Lions Support Franklin Food Pantry

On Tuesday, November 9th, Kristine Shanahan, President, Franklin MA Lions Club presented Tina Powderly, Executive Director of Franklin Food Pantry. a check for $740. These funds were raised at the Lions Trunk n’ Treat held on October 23, 2021. The Lions wants to thank all of Franklin Community for supporting the Franklin Food Pantry again this year.
FRANKLIN, MA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

The Clarks Play Jergel’s; Cirque Dreams Holidaze at Benedum (Fri., 11/26/21)

1) The Clarks continue to build on their foundation of playing solid working-class rock. The group gained a strong local following in the early ’90s gigging at clubs like Graffiti (remember Graffiti?), and has remained together and active long after nearly every other band on the scene during that era called it quits. After over 35 years, 11 albums, countless gigs and zero line-up changes, The Clarks have gone from being a regional favorite to a local institution. And the band members, who formed The Clarks at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, have never forgotten their home turf. Their most recent album is 2018’s, Madly in Love at the End of The World, released on the Clarkhouse Entertainment label. Special guest is the Raelyn Nelson Band. 8:30 p.m. Jergel’s, 285 Northgate Dr., Warrendale.
MUSIC
winonapost.com

Holidaze: A celebration of cultures, traditions and special occasions

December is rich with celebrations of many different events and cultural and faith traditions. Please join us on December 4, 2021, from 1-5 p.m. for Holidaze, a time to celebrate some of those traditional events, at the Winona Arts Center located at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona. This free...
Springfield News Sun

Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to downtown Dayton

It’s going to be a dreamy holiday season at the Victoria Theatre. Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be at the Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton beginning Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. Tickets are available now at daytonlive.org/events/cirque-dreams-holidaze/, at the ticket office, 138 N Main St., Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by calling 937-228-3630.
DAYTON, OH
New Jersey Stage

State Theatre presents Cirque Dreams Holidaze

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey presents Cirque Dreams Holidaze on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00pm and Thursday, December 9 at 8:00pm. This holiday spectacular wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Tickets range from $40-$98.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
