Sorry, how good was that final episode? Any naysayers of Drag Race UK season three have been silenced by the string of great episodes leading up to last night’s big final, and it was everything anyone could ever have hoped for. It really showcased the best of the season – three amazing finalists, the rest of the cast returning, an excellent top three Christmas banger and gorgeous drag across the board. Krystal Versace took the Drag Race UK crown in the end, becoming the youngest winner from any franchise of RuPaul’s Drag Race to do so. Legendary behaviour.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO