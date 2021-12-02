Weekly Blotter - November 21-27, 2021

STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

november 21-27, 2021

Weekly Arrests

(Includes cite/released):

34 Homicide 0

Weekly Calls for Service: 1,856 Assault—Great Bodily Injury 1

Weekly Reports Taken:127 Burglary— Nonresidential 1

Weekly Complaints

(against HPD):

0 Burglary—Residential 1

Weekly Calls Received:5,140 Theft 18

This data is subject to change and based on crimes that were reported to have occurred during the time frame of this report.

Some reports may yet to be initiated and/or reclassified during investigations.

Theft from Auto 11

Robbery 4

Vehicle Theft 15

Mental Health Calls 5

Reports of Gunfire 1

Significant Incidents

Recovered Firearm: On 11/21/2021, at 1:08 AM, officers conducted a vehicle stop for an equipment violation near the 22000 block of Mission Blvd. During the stop, officers saw a rifle in the car, sitting on one of the seats. The driver was taken into custody without incident. (Report #2021-67886)

Robbery: On 11/24/2021, at 6:55 PM, the suspect entered the victim business near the 800 block of Southland Dr. The suspect brandished a handgun and took property from the victim business before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. (Report #2021-68655)

Robbery: On 11/25/2021, at 10:56 AM, the suspect entered the victim business near the 1100 block of W. Tennyson Rd. The suspect used force to steal property from the business and fled the scene. Officers located the suspect and took him into custody. (Report #2021-68751

Robbery: On 11/27/2021, at 12:15 AM, the victim was walking near the 100 block of Dhillon Ct when she was approached by the suspects. The suspects used force to steal property from the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle. (Report #2021-69078)

For additional information, visit: https://www.crimemapping.com/map/ca/hayward