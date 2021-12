Barring Congressional intervention, the final monthly child tax credit payment will be issued this month. The payment – set to start arriving on Dec. 15 – is the sixth and final installment of the expanded child tax credit approved under March’s stimulus package. The first payment arrived in July and installments include up to $300 a month for each child aged 5 and younger or up to $250 each month for children between ages 6 to 17. An equal amount – up to $1,800 or $1,500 – can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO