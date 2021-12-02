Press Release - Homicide Investigation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Officer Cassondra Fovel

(510) 293-7064

Homicide Investigation

HAYWARD, Calif., December 2, 2021— On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at about 6:16 PM Hayward PD officers responded to the report of a shooting near the 31000 block of Trevor Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located a male inside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending formal identification protocols by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Detective Navas at 510-293-7176.

We want to thank the community for their patience as we continue this investigation. We will release additional details as they become available.

The Hayward PD case number is 2021-069833.