ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itasca, IL

Itasca’s rejection of Haymarket drug treatment center draws federal investigation

By John Keilman, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAdSQ_0dClo33F00
U.S. Attorney John Lausch, right, announces a major fine against ComEd for bribery involving Illinois politicians, during a news conference in the courtyard of the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, Friday July 17, 2020. He would not mentioned politicians by name. Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune User Upload Caption: Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

The Haymarket drug treatment center’s more-than-two-year attempt to open a rehab in Itasca took another turn Thursday when officials said U.S. Attorney John Lausch has launched an investigation into whether the village’s rejection of the center was in keeping with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Mayor Jeff Pruyn released a letter Lausch sent last week, in which he announced the probe and noted that the ADA protects people with disabilities — including substance use disorder — from discrimination.

The Village Board last month turned down Haymarket’s proposal to put a 240-bed treatment center in a former Holiday Inn hotel, saying the town of 9,000 can’t afford the projected public safety costs it would entail.

That capped a process that began in 2019 and created plenty of resistance among Itasca residents, who marched in the street by the hundreds and peppered the DuPage County suburb with lawn signs to protest the plan.

Haymarket has argued that the continuing overdose crisis shows the need for additional rehab services in the suburbs. Its attorneys have contended that turning down the center would constitute an ADA violation, and Pruyn said in a letter to residents that the U.S. attorney’s letter came as no surprise.

“Since receiving the communication, the village has informed interested party taxing bodies and is complying with the department’s request for information,” he wrote.

A village spokeswoman said Pruyn would have no additional comment.

Lausch asked village officials to produce a raft of documents within the next 30 days, including zoning bylaws, internal emails related to Haymarket and any relevant communications with the local fire protection district and school systems.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

Haymarket President and CEO Dan Lustig, meanwhile, issued a four-word statement: “We welcome an investigation.”

jkeilman@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @JohnKeilman

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Joliet-area couple pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with US Capitol breach

A Joliet-area couple pleaded guilty Friday to charges stemming from the breach of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. John Schubert, 71, and his wife, Amy Schubert, 61, of suburban Crest Hill, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor charge, said Bill Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of ...
JOLIET, IL
Chicago Tribune

Republican governor candidates attempt to use violent crime increase as path toward regaining suburban voters

Republicans running for governor are using the increase in violent crime in an effort to reach suburban voters critical in deciding a statewide election and recapture a region of the state the GOP controlled for decades. With Cook County reporting on Tuesday its 1,000th homicide of the year, a level not seen since 1994, the GOP candidates’ rhetoric has shifted from criticism of Democratic Gov. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy