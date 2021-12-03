ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tenants at Coney Island houses claim to have been without heat, hot water for weeks

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbi7w_0dClnxv700

Tenants in the Coney Island Houses are calling on NYCHA to give them heat and hot water as the weather gets colder.

They say that some residents are even without water. Muneca Lozada-Texidor, who lives with her children and grandson, says it's been an ongoing issue for the past 15 years.

Lozada-Texidor says that after reaching out to News 12 about her heat on Tuesday her heat has returned, but she says she's worried the heat will go off again.

She and the residents are now rallying for permanent solutions.

A spokesperson for NYCHA responded to the claims, saying there are currently no heat or hot water outages at the complex but that there are 35 no heat work orders, and seven no hot water work orders and that staff are assessing the issue.

NYCHA also pointed to a newly installed regulated system that controls the temperature inside the apartments as being the cause of the heat complaints.

The residents say they will be consulting with attorneys to seek legal recourse.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

At least 5 Brooklyn NYCHA buildings without heat, hot water

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Luz Lazada told PIX11 News the light of her life is her eight-month-old son, adding that it breaks her heart to see him “freezing” in her NYCHA apartment. “I fight for my children,” Lazada said. Those five children go to great lengths to stay warm, she said, sleeping with quilts, a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island#Weather#Nycha
eastidahonews.com

Apartment tenants frustrated after being without water for two weeks

IDAHO FALLS — Tenants at an Idaho Falls apartment building have found themselves without running water for two weeks. People living at the six-unit building at 560 North Water Avenue told EastIdahoNews.com on Monday that it’s been 14 days since water stopped flowing to their apartments. Trail Creek Property Management has not provided a repair date and stopped communicating, according to the multiple tenants who did not want their names used out of fear of retaliation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New York Post

City says it will finally clear ‘squatter’ from hazardous basement pad

The city will finally boot an alleged Brooklyn basement squatter — more than four months after declaring his pad illegal and “hazardous.”. The move by the Buildings Department comes amid a raging “only in New York” battle between the landlords of 1313 West Sixth St., a 24-unit building in Bensonhurst, and their former superintendent who dwells in the cellar.
BROOKLYN, NY
nyrej.com

LCOR breaks ground on Coney Island housing development

Brooklyn, NY LCOR, a fully integrated real estate investment, development, and management company, broke ground on its newest development at 1515 Surf Ave. in Coney Island. The site was acquired via land deal in late 2019 with the Russo family that also owns Gargiulo’s restaurant across the street and will consist of 463 apartments, including 139 affordable units and 11,000 s/f of ground floor retail space.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYCHA Tenant Says Heat Has Been Repaired After CBS2’s Report On Weeks-Long Outage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens woman stuck without heat or hot water in her New York City Public Housing apartment says a repairman fixed her heat after CBS2’s story aired. Linda Edwards, 69, had been sleeping in her jacket and gloves for a month and said she made multiple complaints to NYCHA about her apartment at the Astoria Houses. We’re happy to hear the problem has been resolved. NYCHA had told CBS2 the temperature inside Edwards’ apartment was within city guidelines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Families living without water, heat, elevators in Detroit apartment building reach out for help

DETROIT – People living in an apartment complex on Porter Street in Detroit reached out to Help Me Hank after living without water, heat or elevators. They were caught in the middle of a legal tug-of-war as ownership of the building has been playing out in court. Tenants don’t have running water, they’ve been using space heaters for heating and they’ve been living in awful conditions.
DETROIT, MI
CBS New York

‘Walking Into Antarctica’; NYCHA Tenant Says She Wears Coat, Gloves To Bed Because Apartment Is Without Heat, Hot Water

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the chilly weather returns, a Queens woman living in New York City public housing says she feels left out in the cold without heat in her apartment. The tenant said it’s forcing her to sleep in her coat and gloves after weeks of failed attempts to get heat inside her NYCHA apartment, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Friday. “This is my coat when I’m in the house – the apartment. This is my coat that I walk around with,” said Linda Edwards, 69. Cold nights have turned into nightmares for her. “It’s not right. It’s wrong… I put two and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Federal Hearing Focused On Conditions At Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City attorneys, a federal monitor and others met Thursday with a federal judge regarding the ongoing crisis on Rikers Island. While it was acknowledged that new protocols have helped, staff shortages and violence continue to create what was described as a dire situation. The federal monitor is urging the hiring of outside security experts to oversee correction officers, but city attorneys said local and state laws could prohibit that. They added that uncertainty around the next mayor’s plans for the jail also had to be considered. The judge reiterated the urgency, requiring all to continue negotiating and report back on the progress by the end of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy