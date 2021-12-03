Tenants at Coney Island houses claim to have been without heat, hot water for weeks

Tenants in the Coney Island Houses are calling on NYCHA to give them heat and hot water as the weather gets colder.

They say that some residents are even without water. Muneca Lozada-Texidor, who lives with her children and grandson, says it's been an ongoing issue for the past 15 years.

Lozada-Texidor says that after reaching out to News 12 about her heat on Tuesday her heat has returned, but she says she's worried the heat will go off again.

She and the residents are now rallying for permanent solutions.

A spokesperson for NYCHA responded to the claims, saying there are currently no heat or hot water outages at the complex but that there are 35 no heat work orders, and seven no hot water work orders and that staff are assessing the issue.

NYCHA also pointed to a newly installed regulated system that controls the temperature inside the apartments as being the cause of the heat complaints.

The residents say they will be consulting with attorneys to seek legal recourse.