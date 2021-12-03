ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to hire across NY ahead of holiday season

By News 12 Staff
Amazon is hiring all across New York state before the holiday season gets busier.

The Amazon delivery station opened in Morris Park just three months ago - in time for the seasonal rush.

Despite nationwide supply chain shortages, Amazon managers say it has not hindered delivery operations at the Morris Park station.

To get packages delivered on time, Amazon is hiring 5,500 workers through the state. At the Morris Park hub, Amazon is looking to hire 40 associates and 100 drivers to its workforce.

Amazon says many of its seasonal hires turn into full-time positions.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

