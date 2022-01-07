ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Solvang’s Charming Christmas Celebration Julefest Ends Soon

By Ashlyn Davis
Secret LA
Secret LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXZmf_0dClntOD00

Bring a little Hygge into your holidays with this Danish-style holiday festival.

If you think Solvang, a.k.a. “The Danish Capital of America,” is already Christmas-y most of the year, then just wait until you see it during the Julefest. It’s a month-long celebration where the quaint hamlet is filled with twinkling lights, traditional ornaments, festive treats, and other holiday delights. The season kicks off around November 27, but the beginning of the holiday festival is signified with a dazzling tree lighting ceremony on December 3 and is brought to a close on January 7 with the burning of the tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5mzE_0dClntOD00
Credit: www.solvang.usa

While you could easily take in all the charm of this Danish Provincial-style town in the Santa Ynez Valley in a day, Julefest involves a calendar of special traditions worth returning for. You can spend the afternoons wandering the pristine avenues of half-timbered shops with enchanting window displays of delicious Danish-inspired offerings to marvel at. One window you must stop at is Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, with its 10-foot gingerbread house made from 275 pounds of gingerbread and 175 pounds of powdered sugar.

On December 3 from 5 . p.m. to 6:30 p.m ., you can make your way down to First Street and Mission Drive, where a large Christmas tree will be illuminated to mark the beginning of Julefest. There’ll be ballerinas twirling about, carol singing, live performances, and, of course, Mr. Claus will be sleighing in too. After that, you can find him at Santa’s Village from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday leading up to Christmas Day.

The merriness marches straight into the weekend, with performers and participants parading down Mission Drive, Copenhagen Drive and all the adjacent streets. If you’re feeling a little peckish after this but you find the dizzying array of cheeses, cured meats, and pastries difficult to navigate, you can join an epic 4-hour food tour. You’ll basically eat your way through the town, stopping at the most iconic places like Cailloux Cheese Shop, Bit O Denmark, Crawford Family Wines, and Olsen’s Bakery for bites and sips. It’s a foodie’s crash course on Solvang’s Danish legacy, and it takes place every Saturday leading up to Christmas Day.

If you’ve already wolfed down enough aebleskivers to see you through the month, you can skip the food tours and browse incredible handcrafted gifts and wares from local artisans at the Makers Market. It takes place every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p , m. at the Elverhoj Museum. Then spend your Friday and Saturday evenings on an enchanting candlelight tour, where visitors follow a dressed-up guide and discover fascinating Solvang stories while walking through the streets, before meeting Mr. Claus. Saturday tours are already sold out)

If you’re around on the second Saturday of the month, you’ll get to gather on the open lawn for the Solvang Nativity Pageant. A Christmas tale will be brought to life with live music, actors and animals, but you’ll need to book a timeslot here .

Throughout Julefest, you can spend your time tracking the elusive Solvang Nisse (which is effectively the Danish equivalent of Elf-on-a-Shelf). However, despite the beautifully maintained historic buildings, this activity has been adapted for modern-day Nisse seekers. So you’ll be able to use nisseadventure.com to find clues, find the Nisse, and scan the QR code to continue the adventure with the possibility of winning a prize at the end.

Glædelig Julfest!

Find out more here.

Comments / 0

Related
Secret LA

‘Lightscape’ Has Transformed The L.A. Arboretum Into An Illuminated Wonderland

Wander through a glowing natural haven this holiday. London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ has turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey down a mile-long path of multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed music. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way.
ARCADIA, CA
Secret LA

Experience These Gorgeous Classical Concerts By Candlelight In Stunning L.A. Spaces

Listening to classical music by candlelight in a beautiful setting sounds like the peaceful haven we all need. Calm your mind and experience classical music in a new light with these sensational concerts in some of L.A.’s most magical locations, from historic cathedrals to glowing rooftops. The concert series known simply as “ Candlelight ” invites everyone to relive the greatest works of classical music, from Vivaldi to Mozart to Bach, in an intimate atmosphere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Santa’s Village In Lake Arrowhead Is A True Holiday Dream

Santa’s SoCal hood is a magical, alpine adventure!. Around 65 years ago, the Big Guy in the red suit set up camp in Lake Arrowhead and turned it into a Christmas wonderland complete with gingerbread homes, giant candy canes, a grand old sleigh, a gleaming tree and faux alpine dwellings. Fittingly, the charming Yuletide land was named Santa’s Village. With the “Nice List” continually growing, it has since expanded and is now known as SkyPark at Santa’s Village.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
Secret LA

11 Hidden Gardens That Offer A Lush Escape Around L.A.

Head to these fresh havens without leaving the city. While living in a thriving metropolitan area comes with endless perks—otherwise, we wouldn’t all be here, right?—now and again, we need to break away from the daily grind and escape to nature. There’s nothing quite as therapeutic as gathering your thoughts under the shade of towering trees and wandering through lush landscaping with pops of color and subtle tweets of birds to remind us we’re not the only residents. While it’s not always possible to head to some of the glorious national parks or go on a retreat in some of California’s incredible outdoor destinations , Angelenos are spoilt for choice when it comes to pockets of greenery to explore. So if you’re looking for a little outdoor solitude but don’t necessarily have a day to dedicate to the whole of Griffith Park, then here are the lesser-known spaces in L.A. to explore.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Solvang, CA
Society
City
Solvang, CA
Solvang, CA
Lifestyle
Secret LA

45 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This January

We made it! 2022 has arrived, now it’s time to celebrate with this list of incredible things to do in L.A. this month. Last year felt like a lifetime. But the new year is finally here, and with it comes tons of exciting activities. While things aren’t quite back to normal, there are still plenty of wonderful ways to keep you busy for the month. Whether it’s a vibrant parade, planning a bucket list or taking a short trip to enjoy post-storm snow, you’ll get to kick off the year with tons of new discoveries and experiences. Here are all the things you can add to your calendar this January.
Secret LA

A Gallery Of The Gorgeous ‘Cold Moon’ That Illuminated L.A. Over The Weekend

Here are stunning photos of 2021’s last full moon to gaze at. Over the weekend, a gorgeous moon reached peak fullness, just a few days shorts of the northern hemisphere’s winter soltice (the shortest day and longest night of the year). While the last full moon of 2021 was officially full on Saturday, skygazers would have seen our sole satellite draped in a beautiful orange veil at moonrise on Sunday. It gets this warm hue from the refracted light passing through Earth’s atmosphere as it ascends from the horizon. While this might have been the smallest looking full moon of the year, it certainly didn’t prevent it from being a showstopper.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Secret LA

A Former Masonic Lodge Has Been Transformed Into An Epic Food Market

A mouthwatering list of food vendors has just taken up residence in a 72-year-old former Masonic lodge. San Gabriel Valley’s Blossom Market Hall is a quaint wooden structure, coated in a crisp white coat of paint, but the contents are an eclectic mix of drool-worthy offerings ranging from rich, Vietnamese coffees, Korean barbecues and modern twists on Mexican classics. The project was approved in late 2018 and was set to open in 2020—but COVID-19 had other plans. Now, owners Chris and Nellie Tran have finally seen their dream come to life, creating a new community anchor in the Mission District. Plus, they have managed to keep the majority of the 13 original vendors.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
238
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy