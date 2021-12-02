ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Solvang’s Charming Christmas Celebration Julefest Begins This Weekend

By Ashlyn Davis
Secret LA
Secret LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXZmf_0dClntOD00

Bring a little Hygge into your holidays with this Danish-style holiday festival.

If you think Solvang, a.k.a. “The Danish Capital of America,” is already Christmas-y most of the year, then just wait until you see it during the Julefest. It’s a month-long celebration where the quaint hamlet is filled with twinkling lights, traditional ornaments, festive treats, and other holiday delights. The season kicks off around November 27, but the beginning of the holiday festival is signified with a dazzling tree lighting ceremony on December 3 and is brought to a close on January 7 with the burning of the tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boaLn_0dClntOD00
Credit: www.solvang.usa

While you could easily take in all the charm of this Danish Provincial-style town in the Santa Ynez Valley in a day, Julefest involves a calendar of special traditions worth returning for. You can spend the afternoons wandering the pristine avenues of half-timbered shops with enchanting window displays of delicious Danish-inspired offerings to marvel at. One window you must stop at is Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, with its 10-foot gingerbread house made from 275 pounds of gingerbread and 175 pounds of powdered sugar.

On December 3 from 5 . p.m. to 6:30 p.m ., you can make your way down to First Street and Mission Drive, where a large Christmas tree will be illuminated to mark the beginning of Julefest. There’ll be ballerinas twirling about, carol singing, live performances, and, of course, Mr. Claus will be sleighing in too. After that, you can find him at Santa’s Village from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday leading up to Christmas Day.

The merriness marches straight into the weekend, with performers and participants parading down Mission Drive, Copenhagen Drive and all the adjacent streets. If you’re feeling a little peckish after this but you find the dizzying array of cheeses, cured meats, and pastries difficult to navigate, you can join an epic 4-hour food tour. You’ll basically eat your way through the town, stopping at the most iconic places like Cailloux Cheese Shop, Bit O Denmark, Crawford Family Wines, and Olsen’s Bakery for bites and sips. It’s a foodie’s crash course on Solvang’s Danish legacy, and it takes place every Saturday leading up to Christmas Day.

If you’ve already wolfed down enough aebleskivers to see you through the month, you can skip the food tours and browse incredible handcrafted gifts and wares from local artisans at the Makers Market. It takes place every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p , m. at the Elverhoj Museum. Then spend your Friday and Saturday evenings on an enchanting candlelight tour, where visitors follow a dressed-up guide and discover fascinating Solvang stories while walking through the streets, before meeting Mr. Claus. Saturday tours are already sold out ) d out)

If you’re around on the second Saturday of the month, you’ll get to gather on the open lawn for the Solvang Nativity Pageant. A Christmas tale will be brought to life with live music, actors and animals, but you’ll need to book a timeslot here .

Throughout Julefest, you can spend your time tracking the elusive Solvang Nisse (which is effectively the Danish equivalent of Elf-on-a-Shelf). However, despite the beautifully maintained historic buildings, this activity has been adapted for modern-day Nisse seekers. So you’ll be able to use nisseadventure.com to find clues, find the Nisse, and scan the QR code to continue the adventure with the possibility of winning a prize at the end.

Glædelig Julfest!

Find out more here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret LA

45 Of The Most Wonderful Things To Do In L.A. This December

Dust off those ugly sweaters and ring in the Yuletide with these dazzling experiences. The most wonderful time of the year has finally arrived and sleigh bells are ringing, the trees are twinkling and you finally get to wear that winter wardrobe that collects dust most of the year. While last year was filled with elaborate drive-thrus, this year, the holiday festivities are back and more dazzling than ever. However, beyond the kaleidoscopic parade of Santas, reindeers, and shiny baubles, the (slightly) cooler weather offers an excuse to indulge in the best hot chocolates, seasonal cocktails and partake in blissful winter activities. So, here’s everything you can add to your calendar to ensure your month is filled with cheer.
Secret LA

This Century-Old Lavender Farm Just Outside Of L.A. Has The Most Enchanting Holiday Festival

Wander through a tree-lined avenue illuminated with twinkling fairy lights for 123 Farm’s Christmas Nights. The picturesque 123 Farm, known for its beautiful swaths of violet flowers over the summer, has a stunning night market. Its towering trees and fields have been 1,000 years in the making and you can continue to enjoy its beauty post the summer blooms. Every Thursday to Sunday through January 9, you can stroll through the lavender fields and olive groves draped with 1 million twinkling lights to enjoy festive food, ride in a horse-drawn carriage, toast S’mores, browse the Xmas Village with unique handmade goods and even pose for photos with Santa.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

Night Skiing In Big Bear Is The Magical Winter Escape We Need Right Now

Take an enchanting ride under the stars at Snow Summit. Last year, the Southern California mountains were covered with a fresh blanket of snow thanks to a trio of storms that swept through the region, adding 5 inches to the slopes at Big Bear. Which meant the sunny SoCal mountains turned into an enchanting, snowy-covered dream and every skier’s dream. While we can’t predict the weather, Big Bear Resort will make sure you have a white Christmas with plenty of fresh powder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Solvang, CA
Society
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Solvang, CA
Solvang, CA
Lifestyle
Secret LA

15 Of The Most Romantic Date Spots Around L.A.

Featured Image: Vista point on the slopes of Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, Izayah Ramos via Unsplash. Some of them are absolutely free. We asked our Instagram readers to reveal their most romantic date spots around L.A. We had an interesting mix of responses, including scenic hikes , exploring landmarks and unconventional dining options. While “my house” and In-N-Out were also popular responses (and charming in their own right), we stuck to accessible places that would almost definitely get the sparks flying. PLus, we gave up some of our go-to date ideas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Stroll Amongst Millions Of Twinkling Lights At The Six Flags ‘Holiday In The Park’ Experience

Six Flags Magic Mountain is heading into the holidays full throttle. Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. After a prolonged shuttering during 2020, the park kept the spirit of the season going by turning the annual celebration into a drive-thru. This year, you get to hop out of your four-wheeled slays and wander through the Six Flags’ magical holiday wonderland, featuring millions of twinkling lights, charming sights and sounds, along with your favorite Holiday in the Park decorations and characters, including Santa and his elves.
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

Dodgers Holiday Festival Will Feature A Huge Ice Rink In The Outfield

Plus nightly shows, plenty of light displays, holiday-themed fare and endless photo ops!. Dodger Stadium’s recently-renovated Centerfield Plaza will be turned into a joyful holiday haven, starting November 26 through December 31. While many of your favorite winter activities were taken off the program for last year’s holiday drive-thru , this year will see a triumphant return—and, yes, that includes an 80′ x 60′ ice outdoor ice rink on the outfield for the first time ever!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

A Holiday-Themed Pop-Up Is Taking Over A Bar In DTLA And Reservations Are Open!

You know Dasher, and Dancer, and Prancer, and Vixen, Comet, and Cupid, and Donder…but do you recall the merriest reindeer of all?. Blitzen’s, the beloved holiday pop-up, has a very shiny, tinsel-wrapped bar and even without the boozy beverages, it absolutely glows. While last year the seasonal spirit was brought to your doorstep, this year it will be riding back in town and taking over Art District haunt Here & Now as the full, original experience. Guests will be treated to festive fare with a retro twist and a side of jolly entertainment—the falling snow outside of the restaurant’s front door is just the cherry on top of the eggnog sundae.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Pageant#Christmas Celebration#Christmas Traditions#Hygge#Danish
Secret LA

The Dazzling Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade Returns This December

The 57th annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade will cruise across the waters on December 11. For over half a century, the Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade has been illuminating the waters with boats decked out in glowing, over-the-top holiday lights and displays. It’s California, so naturally, you’ll find Santa’s captaining yachts, motorboats and other aquatic modes of transport, not just sleighs. This beloved tradition began in 1963 when Marina del Rey had only 100 boats, no breakwater and there was only one restaurant, Pieces O’ Eight (now Shanghai Red’s).
Secret LA

10 Magical Holiday Experiences Happening In And Around L.A.

This holiday, we have the ultimate gift of getting to step out of our cars and soak up the festive cheer around the city in the company of friends and family. On top of that, all of our favorite holiday traditions are back in full swing, some of which are bigger and brighter than ever before. Starting in November, the city will be twinkling with incredible holiday lighting displays and there’ll be dozens of enchanting experiences happening to ring in the season.
Secret LA

Experience These Gorgeous Classical Concerts By Candlelight In Stunning L.A. Spaces

Listening to classical music by candlelight in a beautiful setting sounds like the peaceful haven we all need. Calm your mind and experience classical music in a new light with these sensational concerts in some of L.A.’s most magical locations, from historic cathedrals to glowing rooftops. The concert series known simply as “ Candlelight ” invites everyone to relive the greatest works of classical music, from Vivaldi to Mozart to Bach, in an intimate atmosphere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

We Finally Know The Venue For This Mesmerizing Immersive Monet Exhibit Coming To L.A.

Get tickets to Monet: The Immersive Experience and wander through a floor-to-ceiling world of Claude Monet’s stunning impressionist masterpieces. Experience the dream world of Claude Monet like never before at this incredible exhibit coming to 1345 N. Montebello Boulevard, Montebello, California. Monet: The Immersive Experience will take you on a mesmerizing, multisensory voyage into the life, techniques, influences and works of the great French impressionist. Get your tickets here and step into a breathtaking world of art.
MONTEBELLO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
Secret LA

‘Lightscape’ Has Transformed The L.A. Arboretum Into An Illuminated Wonderland

Wander through a glowing natural haven this holiday. London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ has turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights. Visitors will enter through a a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey down a mile-long path of multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed music. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way.
Secret LA

Wander Through 18 Million Hues Of Lights At The ‘Sparkle DTLA’ Holiday Displays

The Bloc’s 3rd annual holiday lights display has begun!. From November 11, 18 million hues of lights will twinkle in time to music at The Bloc’s 3rd annual ‘Sparkle DTLA’ display. You can wander through multiple illuminated installations any time of day, but they’ll only be synchronized to festive tunes at the beginning of the hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 2, 2021. Best of all, it’s all completely free.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

SoCal’s Magical Polar Express Train Is Back For The Holiday

All aboard! Take the express route to North Pole delight!. Hop aboard this enchanting train and relive the thrill of the famous classic story of The Polar Express. Passengers will be whisked away on a spectacular one-hour voyage to the North Pole, set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack. On this ride, the journey is the destination with every carriage brimming with holiday charm. Every inch of the restored coaches is decked out in festive decor with a warm glowing light.
PERRIS, CA
Secret LA

Explore This Coastal Treasure With Incredible Tide Pools, Just 40 Minutes From LAX

Nature lovers, this Palos Verdes paradise is for you. There’s no therapy like nature and once you arrive at Abalone Cove Shoreline, the abundant marine life, channels with kelp forests, cool caves, gorgeous tide pools waves crashing against the rugged coastline will instantly wash your week’s worries away. This ecological gem along the peninsula offers hiking trails with breathtaking views, three coves, plenty of nature and a castle museum to explore.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Secret LA

Celebrate The Magic Of The Holidays With These Enchanting Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight will be setting the winter nights aglow with these mesmerizing musical concerts set in some of L.A.’s most beautiful venues. Step out of the chilly winter nights and into the most exquisite spaces to experience the most treasured holiday classics. The beloved Candlelight series is bringing talented musicians to perform at venues, illuminated with hundreds of candles this December.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

The Best Places To See Festive Lights Around L.A. This Holiday

The most anticipated lighting displays, the twinkling lights, glittering decorations and festive lighting projections are back in full force to illuminate L.A. for the holidays—and they don’t require a car. Of course, there are some changes and it will require a little bit of planning, but the glowing holiday displays are still happening! While some of our favorite neighborhood displays like Candy Cane Lane are yet to be confirmed, here are all the spots to keep your eyes on as we ring in the holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

This Gondola Cruise Offers A European Escape Along The Canals Of Long Beach

Take the scenic route through the enchanting Naples Canals to celebrate the month of love!. While traveling over 6,000 miles to Venice isn’t always an option, there’s still the option of taking a 30-minute drive to Long Beach for a taste of European life. You can glide down the stunning Naples Canals on 38-foot asymmetrical beauties as Gondoliers propel you down under the romantic, high-arching bridges as you travel past the Accademia, to the Ravenna, to the Toledo and the Neapolitan East and then the famous “Treasure Island” bridge.
LONG BEACH, CA
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
210
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy