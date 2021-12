A fan-favorite Netflix series has shot back to the top of the streaming charts! Netflix's You is currently being reported as the top streaming series as measured by Nielsen ratings, besting recent competitors like Squid Game and Locke & Key, as well as consistent performers like Narcos: Mexico and The Great British Baking Show. However, in the case of You, this rise to the top is truly a major success story, as the series had a near-fatal run on Lifetime before Netflix picked it up. You rode a wave of breakout success into the COVID-19 pandemic, where it exploded into a mainstream hit.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO