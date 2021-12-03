Original Paper Mario Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack December 10th

Following a previously announced delay, developer Deck Nine Games and publisher Square Enix have now provided the updated release date for the third main entry in the Life is Strange series, Life is Strange: True Colors. Digitally via the Nintendo eShop, the narrative adventure title will be available on 7th December, with the physical release set for 25th February 2022. The Switch version of the game was initially announced at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, and unfortunately didn’t hit the planned 10th September launch as it did for other platforms. There is still no word on when the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be released, but as far as we know, it’ll still be sometime in early 2022.
