Video Games

Original Paper Mario Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack December 10th

By Yoerider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack next week....

Legendary Eitri & Mythic Thórr Heading To Fire Emblem Heroes November 30th

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the next Legendary and Mythic Heroes being added to Fire Emblem Heroes. This time, the mobile game will be receiving a new summon banner for Legendary Hero Eitri: Youthful Sage, and Mythic Hero Thorr: War God. Accompanying them will be other 5-star heroes from past banners, all with a larger 8% appearance rate.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Mario Kart: Live Multiplayer Now Works Splitscreen With A Single Switch

A new update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings splitscreen mulitplayer functionality, allowing players to use two physical karts with one Nintendo Switch console. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit released last year and brings the famous arcade racing franchise to your home, using a camera-equipped toy kart to turn your home into an AR Mario Kart course on your Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Twelve minutes also coming to PS4, PS5 and Switch in December

Annapurna Interactive announces that: twelve minutes Also available for PS4, PS5 and Switch on December 7. An announcement trailer for the ports can already be seen. twelve minutes is available on August 19 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and is also included in the Xbox Game Pass portfolio.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Get a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for only $300

Even though we’re still a matter of days away from Black Friday itself, many companies started their sales earlier this month. Nintendo has been discounting a some of its games over the past few weeks, but now its proper Black Friday sales have started. Just like last year, Nintendo is selling a bundle with a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. There are also a few individual games on sale.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

This Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart bundle is the perfect gift for gamers

The Nintendo Switch is fun for all ages, both in and out of the home. The video game console can be set up to be played on your TV, or taken with you for some entertainment wherever you go. Starting Nov. 22 at 7 PM, you can get a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download along with your Nintendo Switch, all for $299 at Walmart.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

EverQuest's Terror of Luclin Expansion Coming on December 7th

A new mystery on the moon of Norrath, Luclin, about to be yours to solve when EverQuest launches its next expansion, Terror of Luclin. The expansion will be out on December 7th. In the expansion, Mayong Mistmoore returns. Aten Ha Ra is also back, this time bent on increasing her...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
My Nintendo News

Life is Strange: True Colors coming to Switch eShop on 7th December, physical release set for February 2022

Following a previously announced delay, developer Deck Nine Games and publisher Square Enix have now provided the updated release date for the third main entry in the Life is Strange series, Life is Strange: True Colors. Digitally via the Nintendo eShop, the narrative adventure title will be available on 7th December, with the physical release set for 25th February 2022. The Switch version of the game was initially announced at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, and unfortunately didn’t hit the planned 10th September launch as it did for other platforms. There is still no word on when the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be released, but as far as we know, it’ll still be sometime in early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The Touryst Finally Comes to Steam on December 10th

After first launching on Nintendo Switch in November 2019 and appearing on various other platforms, Shin’en Multimedia’s The Touryst is finally coming to Steam on December 10th. The PC version was previously only available through the Microsoft Store. The Touryst sees the player arriving on the Monument Islands as, well,...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Grab a Nintendo Switch OLED with Paper Mario: The Origami King for £320 this Black Friday

There's been a surprising number of decent deals on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles this Black Friday. Earlier this week we spotted this Nintendo Switch OLED with Metroid Dread for £339 from Very. This is still available, but if you dread the idea of playing through Metroid you can grab the same console with Paper Mario: The Origami King for just £319.99 from GAME.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

New Nintendo Switch deal is live now – and too good to miss!

Having spent the last week or so scouring the internet for Nintendo Switch deals, we now know a good one when we see one. And right now in the UK, Very tops the list with this epic bundle deal, which offers a Nintendo Switch console, with popular games Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury and Animal Crossing for just £289.97 – that's a saving of £50.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Defend the Rook coming to Switch

Defend the Rook is in development for Switch, Goblinz Publishing and developer One Up Plus have announced. However, a release window has not yet been announced. Defend the Rook promises roguelike tactical board combat combined with tower defense elements. For more on the game, continue on below. A roguelike tactics...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Danganronpa Decadence, Big Brain Academy Brain vs. Brain, Disney Magical World 2

Check out this week’s eShop updates, directly to you!. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – Take on a series of brain-bending activities that test your mental mettle in the new multiplayer* party game that anyone can play! You can boost your skills and speed by playing a wide variety of activities while also having a blast. Go brain-to-brain with friends and family in four-player matches to see who gets the highest score. Everyone can play together at varying difficulties, so a kid can hold their own against an adult in this battle of the brains! The Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain game will be available on Dec. 3. Want a sneak peek at the game? Download the free demo now in Nintendo eShop to try three activities in Solo and Party mode.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Check Out The First 29 Minutes Of DEEEER Simulator On Switch

Wondering if you should dive into the absolutely normal gameplay of DEEEER Simulator on Nintendo Switch?. Thanks to Handheld Players, you can now check out the first 29 minutes of the slow-life town destruction game in action below. The totally average simulator adventure will see players using their stretchy necks, stabby horns, and everything a deer has in its arsenal to tear through an unsuspecting city.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in December 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Limited Run Games’ Next Switch Physical Release Is The Red Lantern, Pre-Orders Start December 3

Fans of dog-sledding narrative survival game The Red Lantern will soon get their chance to own it physically on Nintendo Switch!. Limited Run Games has confirmed that the title is next in line to get a Switch physical release. Standard Edition copies of the game will be available for pre-order from the company’s website over here, from 3 December 2021 (10 am ET) onward.
VIDEO GAMES

