RPU Scam Alert

Scams increase during the holiday season, don’t become a victim. Protect yourself, your family, or your business and know the signs of a scam!

How to Spot A Utilities Scam

In one of the most common utilities scams, a caller may:

Pretend to be from your utility. Your caller ID may even display your utility’s name.

Threaten to turnoff power, water or natural gas service within an hour.

Demand immediate payment, often by prepaid debit card.

Please know that RPU would NEVER:

Call and ask for personal payment information,

Request payment in person at a customer’s home or business.

Demand immediate payment.

Disconnect you on short notice.

Whenever in doubt, contact our Customer Service team at (951) 782-0330 to discuss your RPU account.