Public Safety

RPU Scam Alert

Riverside, California
 5 days ago
Scams increase during the holiday season, don’t become a victim. Protect yourself, your family, or your business and know the signs of a scam!

How to Spot A Utilities Scam

In one of the most common utilities scams, a caller may:

  • Pretend to be from your utility. Your caller ID may even display your utility’s name.
  • Threaten to turnoff power, water or natural gas service within an hour.
  • Demand immediate payment, often by prepaid debit card.

Please know that RPU would NEVER:

  • Call and ask for personal payment information,
  • Request payment in person at a customer’s home or business.
  • Demand immediate payment.
  • Disconnect you on short notice.

Whenever in doubt, contact our Customer Service team at (951) 782-0330 to discuss your RPU account.

