RPU Scam Alert
Scams increase during the holiday season, don’t become a victim. Protect yourself, your family, or your business and know the signs of a scam!
How to Spot A Utilities Scam
In one of the most common utilities scams, a caller may:
- Pretend to be from your utility. Your caller ID may even display your utility’s name.
- Threaten to turnoff power, water or natural gas service within an hour.
- Demand immediate payment, often by prepaid debit card.
Please know that RPU would NEVER:
- Call and ask for personal payment information,
- Request payment in person at a customer’s home or business.
- Demand immediate payment.
- Disconnect you on short notice.
Whenever in doubt, contact our Customer Service team at (951) 782-0330 to discuss your RPU account.
Comments / 0