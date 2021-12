If making Thanksgiving dinner isn’t your thing, you’re in luck this year! Some of the best local restaurants in the Rockford area are offering Thanksgiving Dinner packages that make the day a breeze. All you have to do is pick up your items, bring them home, reheat, and eat! It couldn’t be any easier! Make sure you put in your order soon because these are limited-time offers.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO