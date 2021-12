The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announced this week a public hearing for Tuesday, December 7:. Notice is hereby given that the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Bulloch County North Main Annex located at 115 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458 for the purpose of receiving public input on a proposed redistricting map for Seats 1-A, 1-B, 2-A, 2-B, 2-C, and 2-D on the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners. Citizens who would like to comment on these issues are invited to attend this hearing. For more information or special arrangements, contact the office of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners at 912-764-6245 during regular business hours.

3 DAYS AGO